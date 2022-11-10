Jeremy Corbyn has hit back after a Labour frontbencher was overheard calling him “senile” in the House of Commons.

Shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting was heard uttering the slur after Corbyn tried to interject following Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Rishi Sunak has repeatedly used Labour leader Sir Keir’s support for Corbyn’s leadership as an attack line during PMQs.

And this week was no different.

Corbyn has previously responded by saying he’s living “rent-free” in the PM’s head, criticising Sunak for giving a “wholly inaccurate representation” of his 2019 agenda.

Jeremy Corbyn tries to raise a point of order in the House, after Rishi Sunak mentioned him again during #PMQs.



Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting can be heard saying "he's gone senile". pic.twitter.com/V7MdiOf8Su — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) November 9, 2022

Responding to Streeting’s comment, Corbyn said: “there’s nothing “in-jest” about calling somebody senile” but added that he’d accepted an apology.

He said: “Today, following a request to make a Point of Order, I was subjected to an appalling and defamatory mental health slur in the Chamber.

“I have now received an apology, and I have noted it. As I said in my reply, there’s nothing “in-jest” about calling somebody senile. It’s not funny. It’s very serious for people suffering from dementia. He should know this as Shadow Health Secretary.

“The right thing for somebody in his position to do would be to issue a public apology to all those who may have been hurt by his comments.”

Dementia is the leading cause of death in the UK. By 2025, over 1 million people will be suffering from the disease. The impact on loved ones is unquantifiable.



Now, more than ever, we need a National Care Service — publicly funded and free for all those who need it. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 9, 2022

Related: Food banks ‘at breaking point’ with 320,000 first-time users