Tuesday’s papers are led by reaction to Boris Johnson’s announcement that almost all remaining pandemic measures will be lifted on July 19 despite coronavirus cases continuing to rise.
The Guardian and Metro both dub the decision a “gamble”, with the Financial Times saying Mr Johnson ignored warnings that the “pandemic is worsening”.
Guardian front page, Tuesday 6 July 2021: Johnson sweeps away lockdown restrictions in Covid-19 gamble pic.twitter.com/CKX57r0BpN— The Guardian (@guardian) July 5, 2021
Tuesday's front page:— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) July 5, 2021
BORIS ROLLS THE DICE#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/OV5eFJaa8z
The i and Daily Mirror lead with face masks no longer being compulsory.
Tomorrow's front page: Masking for trouble #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/fluZHwd0yV pic.twitter.com/NgAjEYpVWG— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 5, 2021
The Times carries Mr Johnson’s comments asking, as the country approaches the “firebreak” of school holidays, “if not now, then when”?
THE TIMES: Now is right time to end Covid rules declares @BorisJohnson #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zOI9ZVPHuy— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 5, 2021
The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and Daily Mail all run with the headline: “It’s now or never”.
Tuesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/YUf5soqRKI— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) July 5, 2021
The phrase also features on the front pages of The Sun and The Independent.
Tomorrow's front page: 'PM: IT'S NOW OR NEVER' https://t.co/3LR4QCWhmS pic.twitter.com/atn1cVpczI— The Sun (@TheSun) July 5, 2021
Elsewhere, the Daily Star leads with a typically sideways take on the latest instalment of the Dominic Cummings saga.
Tomorrow's front page: 'Pointless bloke backed ludicrous bloke to stop clueless bloke being useless'https://t.co/rKEaBcetJP#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yAntNJBNGU— Daily Star (@dailystar) July 5, 2021
