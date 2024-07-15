A body has been found by Spanish police searching for missing Briton Jay Slater, it has been reported.

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared after setting off to walk back to his accommodation on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife on June 17.

In a statement reported by Sky News, Spanish police said a body had been found in the Masca area by the Civil Guard’s mountain rescue team.

On Sunday his mother Debbie Duncan said the family was “desperate to find our beautiful boy” in a statement released through British overseas missing persons charity LBT Global.

You may also like: New European relations minister in Brussels to push for reset in UK-EU ties