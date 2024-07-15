The new European Union relations minister is heading to Brussels to stress the Labour Government’s commitment to “resetting the relationship” with the bloc.

Nick Thomas-Symonds is meeting European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic for their first face-to-face talks on Monday to “set the ground for further discussions” on deepening ties, according to the Cabinet Office.

Blenheim Palace

It comes ahead of the European Political Community summit Sir Keir Starmer is hosting at Blenheim Palace later this week.

The Prime Minister will welcome 45 leaders from neighbouring countries on Thursday as he seeks to forge an ambitious new UK-EU security pact to strengthen co-operation and closer work on defence with key allies such as France and Germany.

The Labour administration wants to repair the damage to relations with Europe caused by the Brexit wrangles and strike a better deal with the European Union than the “botched” trade agreement signed by Boris Johnson.

In a sign of the importance placed on European diplomacy, Sir Keir gave Mr Thomas-Symonds the newly-created job of EU relations minister tasked with leading discussions and resetting the relationship.

The minister was also part of Sir Keir’s delegation to last week’s Nato gathering in Washington.

“Resetting the relationship”

Ahead of his Brussels trip, Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “Our Government is committed to resetting the relationship with the European Union, to strengthen ties, reinforce our security and tackle barriers to trade.

“The EU and Member States are among the UK’s closest friends and allies. With war in Europe, and shared global challenges, in areas such as climate change and illegal migration, a strong UK – EU alliance is vital.

“I am looking forward to meeting the Executive Vice President in Brussels today, it was a pleasure to speak to him immediately after my appointment last week.

“I expect to be engaging with him and EU colleagues much more in the coming months, as we work together to help make our continent safer and more prosperous.”

“Neighbours, partners, and allies”

Mr Sefcovic said: “The EU and the UK are close neighbours, partners, and allies, sharing values as well as challenges that are global in nature. I am looking forward to receiving Minister Thomas-Symonds to discuss ways to strengthen our co-operation, while making the most of our existing agreements that form the cornerstone of our partnership.”

One issue that could be a sticking point in talks with Brussels is the European Commission proposal for a youth mobility scheme for 18 to 30-year-olds, which would allow young Britons to move to the EU to work and live for four years, with the UK expected to offer the same in return.

Before the election, Labour rejected the possibility of an EU-wide scheme, saying the party would “seek to improve the UK’s working relationship with the EU within our red lines – no return to the single market, customs union or free movement”.

