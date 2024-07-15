This summer, Great Scotland Yard Hotel, a luxury 5-star hotel part of Hyatt Hotels, is proud to announce a collaboration with Veuve Clicquot, taking the great British tradition of picnicking to a new level.

‘The Veuve Clicquot picnic’, for enjoyment in The Royal London Park of St James’s, is ideal for lovers of good food and drink, and provides guests with a truly immersive dining experience that delights the senses and celebrates the taste of summer.

Available to order for the months of July and August, nourishment is supplied by Great Scotland Yard Hotel’s kitchen, who have prepared a ‘lunch-to-go’ packed in a beautiful wicker hamper for the ultimate feast in the park.

Among the items available include Coronation Chicken Sandwich and Cheesecake Mousse & Macerated Strawberries – alongside a refreshing chilled full sized bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne.

To complement the picnic menu, the hamper will include a seasonal homemade lemonade, mineral water and all the picnic essentials – blankets, cutlery and condiments, for a super indulgent al-fresco feast.

The prestige of Veuve Clicquot together with the quality of Great Scotland Yard Hotel’s culinary picnics makes for a perfect match – and the ultimate way to make the most of the manicured greenery of St. James’s Park during these glorious London summer days.

Great Scotland Yard Hotel’s convenient central location means visitors won’t have to travel far with their picnic basket full of treats, as St James’s Park is just a short five-minute walk from the hotel.

Hotel guests and non-residents can pick up their picnic hampers from the reception of the hotel.

Prices for the picnic hamper start from £25 per person.

