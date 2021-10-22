A local grocer in London has been credited for having a better Covid policy than the government after it posted mask-wearing guidance on the shop front.

Andreas of Chelsea Green posted the note as Covid rates in the UK spiral.

Yesterday, cases topped 50,000 for the first time in three months, with a further 115 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

World leaders have even taken to citing the UK’s response to the virus as being a perfect example of what not to do as they unveil their own cautious roadmap back to normality.

Italian prime minister Mario Draghi said: “The UK, one of the countries that conducted its vaccination campaign with great speed, after abandoning all caution, today has around 50,000 daily new cases and 200 dead yesterday.

“The exit will need to be gradual,” he added.

Meanwhile, a note posted by a grocer in London has been making the rounds on social media.

Asking their customers to mask-up, it reads:

“As the government has f*cked it yet again, we politely ask that all customers wear face masks which we are happy to provide.

“Please save the ‘I am double vaxxed’, the ‘I’ve had it’ chat for elsewhere.

“Any anti-vax, Qanon b*llocks will result in a life ban.”

