Leftovers don’t always have to be boring and repetitive. Try this pulled lamb and vegetable pie to create a whole new delicious meal out of leftover ingredients.

In keeping in the “minimum effort” theme with this pie, any choice of frozen vegetables is suggested. However, this recipe is also great for those days when you have a ton of almost-not-so-fresh vegetables in your fridge.

Whether you use frozen or fresh vegetables, the pie will still be as delicious thanks to the added herbs and spices. With flavours like mustard, coriander and pepper popping through, the flavours of the lamb and vegetables blend in beautifully together.

Pastry tip

Before unrolling the puff pastry, make sure that it is completely thawed. If not, the pastry is more likely to tear and break as it is being unrolled.

Also, remember to egg wash the pastry with the egg yolk and water mixture before popping the completed pie into the oven. The egg wash brings a nice golden colour to the pastry as well as that appealing shine. And it also acts as glue so that the edges of the pie is sealed in. Once your pastry has fully puffed up and is a beautiful golden brown, you know your pie is cooked to perfection.

Pulled Lamb and Vegetable Pie After you've enjoyed a weekend roast, be sure to take your leftover lamb and turn it into this hearty lamb and vegetable pie. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes Servings: 6 multiple Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1 kg leftover lamb

oil

5 ml (1 teaspoon) fine coriander

3 ml (generous ½ teaspoon) mustard powder

15 ml (1st) vinegar

1 tsp crushed black pepper

½ tsp white pepper

1 small onion – chopped

250 ml water

500 g frozen vegetables of your choice – defrosted

1 tbsp mushroom soup powder

2 – 3 tbsp cornflour

A good shot of lemon juice

1 roll (400g) frozen puff pastry, thawed

egg yolk and water mixture. Instructions Preheat the oven to 200 ° C / 392 ° F Prepare a pie dish or bowls with Non-Stick Cooking Spray.

Stir-fry the mixed vegetables with the onion in a little olive oil.

Mix the cornflour and soup powder with a little water, when smooth, add the rest of the water, seasonings, simmer for about 20 minutes or until the vegetables are hot and cooked through, but still slightly crisp. The sauce must be of thick consistency. Adjust the seasoning to taste.

Finally add lemon juice, ground black pepper, and salt to taste. Mix the vegetables and stock with the cooked lamb.

Spoon the filling into a large, ovenproof dish or bowls and allow to cool completely.

Roll out the dough thinner and place it over the pie (s).

Squeeze the sides, make a hole or two in the crust and paint with an egg yolk-and-water mixture.

Bake for 30 minutes or until the pastry has completely puffed and is cooked. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

