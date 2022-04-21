The Labour MP for Walthamstow, Stella Creasy is a mum and hard-working politician.

Back in November 2021, Creasy was told to stop bringing her three-month-old baby into the chamber.

She tweeted: “Apparently Parliament has written a rule which means I can’t take my well behaved, 3-month old, sleeping baby when I speak in chamber. (Still no rule on wearing masks btw). Mothers in the mother of all parliament are not to be seen or heard it seems…”

However, it was her attire that was under fire yesterday after barrister Molly Giles shared wasn’t happy with the clothes she was wearing.

Jumper, trousers, back-pack scrolling through phone. Looks like Creasy is waiting at a bus-stop rather than sitting in one of the most privileged seats in the country. pic.twitter.com/NrBVAwTslN — Molly Giles (@mollygiles2015) April 19, 2022

Creasy replied: “Someone just tagged me in this post and …OH MY GOD! A WOMAN WORE TROUSERS IN PARLIAMENT!

“I mean the Prime Minister broke the law and is refusing to resign, but I had a BACKPACK on rather than a briefcase! Thank GOD the cameras didn’t catch me wearing flat shoes ey…..”

