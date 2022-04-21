Donald Trump’s former advisor Rudy Giuliani sparked a mixed reaction after he was revealed on The Masked Singer US last night.

Judge Ken Jeong walked out of the show after the controversial political figure was unveiled.

He had been the man behind the Jack in the Box mask on the singing contest and was voted off after his one and only performance of “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood & the Destroyers.

Following Giuiliani’s unmasking, Jeong – who sits on the judging panel alongside Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger – appeared to be extremely unimpressed.

Thicke also looked visibly upset at the reveal, along with a number of people on social media.

everybody involved in this show should feel bad https://t.co/dRjS5lSWR3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2022

