Center Parcs has reversed a decision to close its accommodation for the Queen’s funeral on Monday after a backlash from guests.

Customers had been told they would be turfed out at 10am on Monday September 19 for 24 hours, forcing them to find alternative accommodation.

After receiving complaints, Center Parcs has offered to allow guests on “longer duration breaks” to remain on site on Monday.

The villages are still set to close at 10am on Monday, meaning guests will not be able to use any facilities, and Center Parcs has offered a 17% refund of the lodge cost to affected visitors.

Respect

In a statement, the holiday firm said: “Like many businesses we have taken the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday September 19.

“This decision was taken as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment.

“We have contacted all the guests due to arrive on Monday September 19 and offered them a number of different options. Our villages will be open to welcome guests on Tuesday September 20.

“The vast majority of our guests are either due to arrive or depart on Monday September 19.

“We have however reviewed our position regarding the very small number of guests who are not due to depart on Monday and we will be allowing them to stay on our villages rather than having to leave and return on Tuesday.

“The villages will still remain closed on Monday and we will be offering a discount for the lack of facilities available on that day.”

Reactions

This news set people off online…

1.

Good luck removing guests from the parks. You've trained them in archery, shooting, swimming, canoeing and swinging through the trees like apes. You've basically got 5 village-loads of ninjas to clear out. — SpersJR (@Frantically2) September 13, 2022

2.

The residents of Sherwood Center Parcs Pine Lodge 562 raiding the Outdoor Sports Centre & becoming Anti Monarchist Anarcho-Communists exactly 40 minutes after being left to fend for themselves pic.twitter.com/cwDHkNP2qx — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) September 14, 2022

3.

Four-part documentary on the last 48 hours inside Centre Parcs’ media and PR office please, @Netflix… — Tom Head (@WiggumCharm) September 14, 2022

4.

Things you can’t do during periods of national mourning:



– Use cycle racks

– Bury loved ones

– Play/watch football

– Stay at Centre Parcs



Things you can do:



Make people redundant https://t.co/OgYTpENnIE — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 13, 2022

5.

Center parcs customers Monday night in the forest pic.twitter.com/ZEnrwj4LBv — bobby (@thebobbyhealy) September 13, 2022

6.

Out of respect for her majesty please fuck off pic.twitter.com/ul1yITbYJI — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 13, 2022

7.

Center Parcs customers hiding from security on Monday. pic.twitter.com/JIR2KPtDCw — Nick Walker (@nickw84) September 13, 2022

8.

Today Center Parcs announced a really stupid idea then after a public backlash did a massive U-turn. Who do they think they are – me? — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) September 13, 2022

9.

Center Parcs at 9.55am on Monday pic.twitter.com/llOT3kYnts — Will Martin (@willmartin19) September 13, 2022

10.

"I don't care if you've paid four grand for your lodge, get the fuck out of Center Parcs now!" pic.twitter.com/1wy2p62CCU — Adam Longley (@adamlongley) September 13, 2022

11.

If Center Parcs is going to remain open during the Queen's funeral they'd better be insisting that patrons of subtropical swimming paradise wear black speedos. — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) September 14, 2022

12.

Her Majesty absolutely loved Center Parcs and used to say "it's all the best things about going on holiday without the hassle of flights, passports, etc…you can just drive there in a couple of hours" so it's good and right that they evict all their paid-up residents for a day. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 13, 2022

13.

I’d rather watch Center Parcs booting people of their sites on Monday than the funeral to be honest. — Feargal (@FKiernan5) September 13, 2022

14.

when the center parcs cops come to remove me from the pancake house on Monday pic.twitter.com/dWImxfclnW — Alan White (@aljwhite) September 13, 2022

