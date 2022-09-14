Matt Hancock, remember him, has been tipped to go next series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Insiders said the Tory MP for West Suffolk could use the series to show the public a different side to him, claims The Sun.

Matt Hancock resigned as Health Secretary, the day after video footage emerged of him kissing an aide in his ministerial office in a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Images and video showed Mr Hancock in an embrace with aide Gina Coladangelo and the Health Secretary feced increasing pressure to quit over the breaking of social-distancing rules.

A spokesperson for Mr Hancock said in a statement: ‘Matt gets a huge number of offers and is asked to appear on TV shows all the time but he has not signed up to anything.’

A Channel 4 spokesperson also said: ‘In the best traditions of the SAS, this mission is confidential. However, full details will be released when the series broadcasts next year.

‘In the meantime, tune into the current series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Sunday nights at 9pm on Channel 4.’

Reactions

It seems people would like to watch this:

1.

Different side? Presumably he means his new arsehole which the SAS are about to gleefully rip. pic.twitter.com/jOWoLmwUPz — Count Binface (@CountBinface) September 13, 2022

2.

I was asked to meet about doing this show and turned it down, but if they'd have said there was going to be Matt Hancock and access to fight training… https://t.co/Q2RLuEZzXr — Rufus Hound (@RufusHound) September 14, 2022

3.

It won’t end well https://t.co/rEqhCAzVWj — Andrew Hewitt #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@AHewittF1) September 13, 2022

4.

The original tough guy. pic.twitter.com/PWWGF6nzet — bob s (@bob_smithson) September 13, 2022

5.

Matt in the first episode pic.twitter.com/n5ypbdLkS0 — Ann Graham 🇺🇦🌻🕊️ (@Annie_m_g) September 13, 2022

6.

He really is Alan Partridge incarnate. Lads pic.twitter.com/7I9YoL4CcX — Heathcote Pursuit (@CruceBradwick) September 13, 2022

7.

Matt Hancock is going on 'SAS: Who Dares Wins' 🤣🤣🤣



Maybe he thought it was 'PPE: Who Doesn't Care Wins' — MLB (@MLBjustme) September 14, 2022

8.

Or simply…

Related: Oil terminal protest ‘not disrespectful’ to Queen, say activists