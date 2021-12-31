The Welsh Government has come to the aid of Westminster by loaning England four million lateral flow tests, as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously urged people in England heading out for New Year’s Eve festivities on Friday to get tested.

There has been a surge in demand for Covid-19 tests as people try to comply with advice to limit the spread of the Omicron variant by ensuring they do not have coronavirus before socialising.

But by 9am on Thursday, home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the Gov.uk website.

Pharmacies have also complained about patchy supplies of lateral flow kits.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting called for NHS workers to be put “at the front of the queue” for tests.

In a tweet on Thursday evening, he said: “Shortages of tests and delays in getting results risks exacerbating the staffing pressures in the NHS and other critical national infrastructure.

“I’ve written to the Health Secretary urging him to make sure that they’re at the front of the queue.”

New NHS England figures show 11,452 people were in hospital in England with Covid-19 as of 8am on Thursday, up 61% from a week earlier and the highest number since February 26.

The data also shows there were 2,082 Covid-19 hospital admissions in England on Tuesday. This is up 90% week-on-week and is the highest number since February 3.

The Welsh Government has agreed to loan four million more tests to the NHS in England, bringing the total the country has given England to 10 million.

Reactions

1.

2.

Always nice to be able to help one of those failed states you hear about on the news… https://t.co/D2b4xBXNl1 — James Vaughan (@EquusontheBuses) December 30, 2021

3.

Johnson has hired a van to collect them … pic.twitter.com/w6VLVJyNSO — Malc Peters (@Malcolm02792388) December 30, 2021

4.

Thank you Wales, very neighbourly.

I would love to say that we would help you out in the same situation but we all know that’s not true. — Linda 😷#FreeNazanin💙 #FBPE 💚💫🎓3.5% 🕷 (@dunlin57) December 31, 2021

5.

"Loan"? Pretty sure we don't want them back… — Aled Hughes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Aledh1) December 30, 2021

6.

7.

Solidarity in action from Wales.



Well done @MarkDrakeford socialist Labour administration ✊#UnityIsStrength https://t.co/3B1y0tg0Og — lan Byrne MP (@IanByrneMP) December 30, 2021

8.

Socialist Welsh Labour leader coming to the rescue ✊❤️ https://t.co/Xeezw173Yw — Emz The Socialist #OrdinaryLeft ✊❤️ (@EmzTheSocialist) December 30, 2021

9.

Don't fucking lone them anything, they will end up in the @britishmuseum and we will never get them back https://t.co/La0tqM3qUq — Welshtramp (@WelshTramp) December 30, 2021

10.

Good to see @WelshGovernment rising above the provocation from backbench Tory MPs and right-wing press to support the English in their time of desperation. https://t.co/KzJzsjAL3H — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) December 30, 2021

11.

England is so 3rd world. https://t.co/X0BsxA95B8 — Stevie P : Respect Has to be Earned. (@parkhurstchall) December 30, 2021

Related: Laurence Fox trolled after shouting at NHS booster texts