Chancellor Rishi Sunak continues to face questions over his financial affairs despite an announcement by his wife that she will now pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income.

Akshata Murty said she was acting as she did not to be a “distraction” for her husband after the disclosure of her non-domiciled status sparked a furious political row.

Her announcement came just hours after Mr Sunak admitted he had continued to hold a US green card – making him a “lawful permanent resident” of the United States – while he was Chancellor.

In a statement, Ms Murty, who retains her Indian citizenship, said her non-dom status – which meant she did not have to pay UK taxes on income derived from outside the UK – was “entirely legal”.

However, she said it had become clear that there were many who believed it was not compatible with her husband’s position in charge of the nation’s finances.



My analysis on Rishi Sunak’s woes – and whether things might get worse



Did he have a US Green Card – declaring himself “permanent US resident” – during his first year as Chancellor?



No denial tonight from Treasury, who only say he doesn’t have one nowhttps://t.co/3pGJJhZ6Wk pic.twitter.com/mcnGlpLh4t — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) April 7, 2022

“I understand and appreciate the British sense of fairness and I do not wish my tax status to be a distraction for my husband or to affect my family,” she said.

“I do this because I want to, not because the rules require me to.”

Mr Sunak has faced intense scrutiny following the disclosure earlier this week that Ms Murty, who is thought to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds, held non-dom status.

Earlier, a spokeswoman for Mr Sunak released a statement confirming that he held a green card while Chancellor until seeking guidance ahead of his first US trip in a Government capacity, in October last year.

The US inland revenue says anyone who has a green card is treated as a “lawful permanent resident” and is considered a “US tax resident for US income tax purposes”.

Tax returns

The spokeswoman said Mr Sunak continued to file US tax returns, “but specifically as a non-resident, in full compliance with the law”, having obtained a green card when he lived and worked in the States.

Boris Johnson defended the Chancellor after coming under sustained questioning at a Downing Street press conference on Friday alongside German leader Olaf Scholz.

Allies of Mr Sunak reportedly suspect No 10 of seeking to undermine him through hostile briefings amid tensions over last month’s Spring Statement when he was accused of failing to support families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

However Mr Johnson said: “If there are such briefings they are not coming from us in No 10 and heaven knows where they are coming from. I think that Rishi is doing an absolutely outstanding job.”

Labour said there were still “far too many troubling questions” to be answered and called for “full transparency” from Mr Sunak regarding his financial affairs.

A party spokesman questioned whether Ms Murty would use her Indian citizenship and a treaty with the UK dating back to the 1950s to avoid paying inheritance tax – move which could reportedly save tens of millions of pounds.

“This urgently matters because the Chancellor – the person in charge of our tax system and responsible for loading working people with the highest tax burden in 70 years – will still benefit from Ms Murty’s tax arrangements,” the spokesman said.

“Any further obfuscation cannot be tolerated, and it would be beyond shameful of the Chancellor if he does attempt to do so.”

Liberal Democrat treasury spokeswoman Christine Jardine said the Sunak family should now backdate the payment of the taxes in the UK in full.

Billionaire

“This shows that Rishi Sunak’s wife could have paid her fair share of taxes in this country all along, despite his initial claims,” she said.

Ms Murty, the fashion-designer daughter of an Indian billionaire, confirmed she held non-dom status after the Independent revealed the arrangement on the day a national insurance hike hit millions of workers.

Mr Sunak said his wife was entitled to use the non-dom arrangement as she is an Indian citizen and plans to move back to her home country to care for her parents.

He insisted she was not attempting to pay less tax amid speculation she potentially avoided up to £20 million in UK tax.

Ms Murty is reported to hold a 0.91% stake in Infosys, an IT business founded by her father, and has received £11.6 million in dividends from the Indian firm in the past year.

Non-dom status means she would not have to pay UK tax at a rate of 39.35% on dividends. India sets the rate for non-residents at 20%, but this can fall to 10% for those who are eligible to benefit from the UK’s tax treaty with India.

Reactions

Well there was not a lot of sympathy for the Chancellor to put it mildly…

1.

Rishi Sunak's billionaire wife claims "non-dom" tax status, a loophole used by the super-rich to avoid paying millions of pounds of tax in Britain.



Meanwhile Sunak writes the tax rules and lets the super-rich exploit this loophole.



They really are taking the piss. — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) April 7, 2022

2.

One (tax) rule for them… https://t.co/oNYA5bCFXK — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 6, 2022

3.

BREAKING: Rishi Sunak has explained that just because his wife's home is in the UK and their children go to school in the UK and his job is in the UK, does not mean his wife is a resident in the UK. Hope this clarifies things x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) April 7, 2022

4.

I have played no part in briefing against Rishi Sunak or fanning the flames of anger over his wife's tax status. pic.twitter.com/VVQQI928Hc — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) April 7, 2022

5.

When I was PM, I did not leak news about the tax affairs of Rishi Sunak's wife and try to blame Labour #ToryCorruption pic.twitter.com/WUxUm7O530 — Monsieur Cleno (@MonsieurCleno) April 8, 2022

6.

'keep my green card out of your mouth' or something https://t.co/a6nLd4RiWH — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) April 8, 2022

7.

Citizens of nowhere? Not citizens of No10 I don't think … https://t.co/INYvCbMpv9 — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) April 7, 2022

8.

"Holders of a US green card are required to pay US tax on their worldwide income, and to pledge the US is their forever home"



Ruh-Ro.



This is now a farce.#OneRuleForThem #Sunak#bbcaq #r4today https://t.co/BVAGaAylND — Incorrigible FCA (@ImIncorrigible) April 7, 2022

9.

Rishi Sunak the very second his tax is due pic.twitter.com/gbnMEjeCzp — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 8, 2022

10.

This is becoming ridiculous now. She’s going back to India, yet they’ve both declared America as their permanent home. All whilst avoiding tax whilst living in a taxpayer funded London residence and telling others to pay more of it. This should be the end of it, but won’t be. pic.twitter.com/nyj7HsBhUN — Brendan May 🇺🇦 (@bmay) April 8, 2022

11.

Elect a clown and get a circus. It’s been clear for a very long time that this government breaks rules with impunity and has zero respect for the general public or the basics of common decency. Why anyone thought billionaire Sunak was any different is beyond me. https://t.co/TbN47S3w97 — Jo Grady (@DrJoGrady) April 8, 2022

12.

Let’s get this straight. Rishi Sunak loves this country so much he’s become an American. Just like his wife who happens to be Indian. Or am I missing something? — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) April 8, 2022

13.

Too many people in positions of power behave as though they have more in common with international elites than with the people down the road, the people they employ, the people they pass in the street. But if you believe you’re a citizen of the world, you’re a citizen of nowhere https://t.co/u42jAsIMFM — Pawel Swidlicki (@pswidlicki) April 8, 2022

14.

Rishi Sunak: "I would never dream of giving up my British citizenship"



Also Rishi Sunak: "for tax purposes I'm an American" pic.twitter.com/chry2RpJFG — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) April 8, 2022

15.

Not a difficult one for the Treasury. Has Rishi Sunak, (we can keep his wife out of it), ever held a US Green Card. If it didn't, fine, clear it up. If he did, then admit it, and he can hand in his resignation. Very simple. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) April 8, 2022

16.

This explains why he doesn’t know how contactless works… https://t.co/6rOYD0XjWd — 𝕊Ĺ𝓊яρү 💙 (@ternfortheworse) April 8, 2022

17.

It is not a ‘smear’ to suggest that the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s wife should pay the same percentage of her income to the Exchequer that the average resident is required to. But Sunak, with the inevitable connivance of client journalists at The Sun, is pretending that it is. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) April 8, 2022

18.

Rishi Sunak must wish he could go back in time a couple of weeks when he was just being ridiculed for trying to pay for his petrol with a can of coke — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) April 8, 2022

Related: Client journalism? S*n publishes Sunak’s defiant defence of wife’s non-dom status