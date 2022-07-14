Liz Truss launched her leadership bid today.

She vowed to “deliver, deliver, deliver from day one” if she wins the Tory leadership contest – even though she has held crucial Cabinet positions for the last eight years…

The Foreign Secretary is bidding to see off rival Penny Mordaunt, who is under fire from allies of Ms Truss after a surge of support for the trade minister.

Ms Mordaunt came second in the first round of voting on Wednesday, pushing Ms Truss into third place.

Attack

Supporters of Ms Truss seized on a scathing attack on Ms Mordaunt from former Brexit minister Lord Frost.

He told TalkTV: “I am quite surprised at where she is in this leadership race. She was my deputy – notionally, more than really – in the Brexit talks last year.

“I felt she did not master the detail that was necessary in the negotiations last year. She wouldn’t always deliver tough messages to the European Union when that was necessary.”

But it was an incident during her leadership announcement that got people talking, as she appeared to get lost after she gave the speech!

Watch

Liz Truss gets lost leaving her leadership launch. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/tsyDxGAfhL — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 14, 2022

Reactions

It was pretty cringe and it wasn’t missed on social media.

‘I couldn’t find the way out of the room where I’d just made my pitch to be Prime Minister’ pic.twitter.com/PkOlL3d7vk — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) July 14, 2022

Definitely the most interesting bit https://t.co/0Y78Mk6qzR — jim shelley (@jimshelley17) July 14, 2022

My favourite part of the Liz Truss leadership launch was when she got lost leaving the room pic.twitter.com/wqRgtXXBEf — James Davies (@jamesorharry) July 14, 2022

Here's Liz Truss getting lost as she tries to leave a small room with just one door. pic.twitter.com/ptvoSWlAPC — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) July 14, 2022

Good grief….she'll have the nuclear codes! — Vernon Allen (@chairmanvern) July 14, 2022

Leadership launch turns into unexpected escape room challenge. https://t.co/sQvbP7QPv5 — Justin Ng (@justin_ng) July 14, 2022

"Where are those nuclear codes? I know I left them round here somewhere…" https://t.co/AZuqSfLYsg — Ben Glaze (@benglaze) July 14, 2022

Liz Truss proving she can't even negotiate her way out of a room #ToryIncompetence https://t.co/RAO3i6yZRw — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) July 14, 2022

Bizzare moment after Liz Truss' speech as she appeared to get lost when trying to find her way out of the room.



Here's where the door is in relation to the stage pic.twitter.com/IhbGPQor3N — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) July 14, 2022

Leave means aimlessly wander around with no clue where you are going. — Snkz Snkz (@SnkzSnkz1) July 14, 2022

This is worth pondering over…

Gotta love Liz Truss, the former Lib Dem republican, who then became a Remain backing Cameroonian Tory, before finally ending up a Brexiter darling of the UKIP tendency right.



Consistency. https://t.co/5zYThpnGtR — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 14, 2022

