Liz Truss launched her leadership bid today.
She vowed to “deliver, deliver, deliver from day one” if she wins the Tory leadership contest – even though she has held crucial Cabinet positions for the last eight years…
The Foreign Secretary is bidding to see off rival Penny Mordaunt, who is under fire from allies of Ms Truss after a surge of support for the trade minister.
Ms Mordaunt came second in the first round of voting on Wednesday, pushing Ms Truss into third place.
Attack
Supporters of Ms Truss seized on a scathing attack on Ms Mordaunt from former Brexit minister Lord Frost.
He told TalkTV: “I am quite surprised at where she is in this leadership race. She was my deputy – notionally, more than really – in the Brexit talks last year.
“I felt she did not master the detail that was necessary in the negotiations last year. She wouldn’t always deliver tough messages to the European Union when that was necessary.”
But it was an incident during her leadership announcement that got people talking, as she appeared to get lost after she gave the speech!
Watch
Reactions
It was pretty cringe and it wasn’t missed on social media.
This is worth pondering over…
