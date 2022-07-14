Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt have maintained their places at the front of the Tory leadership race as Suella Braverman was eliminated.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss came in third but will hope to pick up votes from Ms Braverman’s supporters in the next round.

27 votes now up for grabs after Attorney General Suella Braverman is OUSTED from the Tory leadership contest

Attorney General Suella Braverman was eliminated from the race (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Sunak picked up 101 votes, Ms Mordaunt 83, Ms Truss 64, Kemi Badenoch 49 and Tom Tugendhat 32.

Ms Braverman had 27 votes, five fewer than she had in Wednesday’s first round of the contest despite the field being smaller on Thursday.

Suella Braverman on the UK leaving the European Court of Human Rights.





But who will get her votes?

Team Truss straight out of the blocks fishing for Braverman votes… "Today's results show that Liz Truss is attracting a wide range of supporters from across the Conservative Party. Suella Braverman ran a campaign that she can rightly be proud."

