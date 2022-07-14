Train drivers at eight rail companies are to stage a 24-hour Saturday strike later this month in pay disputes, threatening more disruption to services.

It comes as the RMT’s Eddie Dempsey has been on fire on TV emulating Mick Lynch, who was making waves during a series of recent interviews.

Members of Aslef at Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains will walk out on July 30.

Drivers on Greater Anglia will also strike on July 23, and those on Hull Trains will strike on July 16 and 23.

The action is in addition to a planned strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at train companies and Network Rail on July 27 and by TSSA members on Avanti West Cost on the same day.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “We don’t want to go on strike – strikes are the result of a failure of negotiation – and this union, since I was elected general secretary in 2011, has only ever been on strike, until this year, for a handful of days.

Forced

“We don’t want to inconvenience passengers, not least because our friends and families use public transport too, and we believe in building trust in the railways in Britain, and we don’t want to lose money by going on strike.

“But we’ve been forced into this position by the train companies, driven by the Tory Government. The drivers at the companies where we are striking have had a real-terms pay cut over the last three years, since April 2019.

“These companies are offering us nothing, saying their hands have been tied by the Government. That means, in real terms, with inflation running ahead at 9%, 10%, and even 11% this year, according to which index you use, that they are being told to take a real-terms pay cut, and that is not acceptable.

“Strike action is, now, the only option available but we are always open to talks if the train companies, or the Government, want to talk to us and make a fair and sensible offer.”

Eddie Dempsey

Move over Mick!

Eddie Dempsey has been taking no prisoners during his media appearances and at a select committee hearing:

1.

Eddie Dempsey from @RMTunion nails it, again:



"People at the top of the economy they're havin a disco and every one else is being told they have to carry the can and tighten their belts …" pic.twitter.com/ghORQSCoj8 — Steve Jones (@CerdynJones) July 14, 2022

2.

Eddie Dempsey from @RMTunion "The general public in this country know that they're being mugged & they've had enough… Profits are through the roof. Corporate pay at the top is obscene & the only people being asked to tighten their belts are working class people". Spot on Eddie! pic.twitter.com/ZT3FfmnBfJ — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) July 13, 2022

3.

“Our people look at the industry and see million-pound pay packets at the top, massive profits for outsourcing, operating companies, leasing companies…



“Everyone is having a very good time out of it, except workers.”



– @RMTunion’s Eddie Dempsey pic.twitter.com/MwNafNbSHP — Ronan Burtenshaw (@ronanburtenshaw) July 13, 2022

4.

Tory MP: "You'll have to put prices up to fund pay rises. Where does the money come from?"@RMTunion’s Eddie Dempsey: "There’s plenty of money in the industry. It’s going to profits and leaving this country to tax havens." pic.twitter.com/LqYHJTvCfP — Ronan Burtenshaw (@ronanburtenshaw) July 13, 2022

5.

Eddie Dempsey from the @RMTunion: "In my industry the private companies made £500m in profit in the worst pandemic year [&] the Rolling Stock Leasing Companies got £3bn.. so theres plenty of money in my industry.. its about time we saw wages going up and profits coming down"👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/d6EDZXZAfl — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) July 13, 2022

6.

“Everywhere where the DfT is not involved we’re managing to achieve settlements, avoid disputes and deliver changes needed to deliver productivity”. @RMTunion’s Eddie Dempsey giving evidence to @TransportCttee today. #JoinAUnion

pic.twitter.com/haDM1UiYOV — John Earls (@john_earls) July 13, 2022

7.

"People should be aware that Network Rail spends more servicing its debts from the privatised era than it does on actually delivering maintenance…"



– @RMTunion’s Eddie Dempseypic.twitter.com/ANr1aXHJiv — Ronan Burtenshaw (@ronanburtenshaw) July 13, 2022

Related: The best of Mick Lynch