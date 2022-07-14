Former Brexit minister Lord Frost has launched a scathing attack on Tory leadership contender Penny Mordaunt, saying she was not up to the job when she was his deputy in talks with the EU.

It comes as a letter about Morduant’s Brexit claims has resurfaced online.

Lord Frost said she lacked a grasp of the detail, was unwilling to deliver tough messages to Brussels, and that he had to ask Boris Johnson to replace her.

He said he has “grave reservations” about whether Ms Mordaunt – who is currently the international trade minister – is now fit to be the next prime minister.

He told TalkTV: “I would not feel able to serve in a ministerial team under Penny Mordaunt. That’s how strongly I feel about that. I felt I had to make that clear today. MPs are voting today and I think they need to know the facts.

“The party has made wrong choices in recent years and I want to make sure we make the right one this time, so I had to make my views clear.”

Ex Cabinet minister Lord Frost has "grave reservations" about Penny Mordaunt becoming the next PM.



"I am surprised at where she is in this leadership race. She was my deputy. She wasn't fully accountable or visible. I had to ask the PM to move her on"@JuliaHB1 | @DavidGHFrost pic.twitter.com/fju9f5QguN — TalkTV (@TalkTV) July 14, 2022

Penny EU

So what are Penny’s views on Brexit?

Well, a letter dug out by Best for Britain might be an eye-opener.

A former EU diplomat Micheal Lake wrote in the Guardian that she made claims about Turkey joining the EU.

She ahs just told LBC she “stands by” her claim in 2016 referendum that UK couldn’t block Turkey from joining the EU.

BBC Politics tweeted: ‘That claim wasn’t true – the UK did have a veto on this – as #BBCRealityCheck pointed out at the time.’

And still arguing she was right. She's a female version of Borishttps://t.co/U1FWZGRH20 — Love is Dog🐝 (@waggytailkobe) July 13, 2022

This comment has called her out again.

.@SebastianEPayne tells #r4 that Penny Mordaunt shows ‘competence & authority’, & describes her 2016 claim that Turkey was about to join the EU – which might well have caused #Brexit – merely as ‘controversial’.



It was in fact a gross lie, as was the claim that UK had no veto. — Sarah Ludford 🇬🇧 🇮🇪🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@SarahLudford) July 13, 2022

Left: Tory MP Alberto Costa says on #C4News that Penny Mordaunt is trustworthy



Right: Mordaunt on #LBC yesterday repeating her brexit lie that the UK could not veto Turkey joining the EU



Mordaunt is like Johnson, a liar pic.twitter.com/Kt9wNqqHvs — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) July 13, 2022

