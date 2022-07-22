It was only a little while ago that Jacob Rees-Mogg, for it is he, was snapped at his desk.
There was no computer and looked like something from the Georgian era, and that is being generous.
Now he has been snapped at a desk again and it is worse. In fact, it is creepy as hell.
He appears to have a gown behind him, but that has led a lot of people to question what it could actually be and what is is used for.
Even more strange is that he appears to be eating Walkers crisps and Pringles.
Double carb loading? Or did one of his staff run and get them so he didn’t look like a relic from the past.
It failed as it makes the scene look even more dated somehow.
Also, check out the book on his desk…
Reactions
Anyway, Twitter reacted, as it does…
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
Related: Picture of Rees-Mogg’s desk shows he doesn’t use a computer – and nobody is surprised