It was only a little while ago that Jacob Rees-Mogg, for it is he, was snapped at his desk.

There was no computer and looked like something from the Georgian era, and that is being generous.

Jacob Rees Mogg is 7 years younger than Tom Cruise, and began work when computers were widespread and necessary for work. This is like praising some dickhead for still believing in the miasma theory of disease. https://t.co/X1Q9OXKk2X — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 15, 2022

Now he has been snapped at a desk again and it is worse. In fact, it is creepy as hell.

He appears to have a gown behind him, but that has led a lot of people to question what it could actually be and what is is used for.

Even more strange is that he appears to be eating Walkers crisps and Pringles.

Double carb loading? Or did one of his staff run and get them so he didn’t look like a relic from the past.

It failed as it makes the scene look even more dated somehow.

Also, check out the book on his desk…

Reactions

Anyway, Twitter reacted, as it does…

1.

Death approaches Jacob Rees Mogg and then backs away, fearful of having seen his soul pic.twitter.com/tkReDqG2sW — RS Archer (@archer_rs) July 21, 2022

2.

Bastard! At first glance I thought haunted Edwardian catheter @Jacob_Rees_Mogg had forgotten to take his morning embalming fluid and the grim reaper had finally caught up with him. pic.twitter.com/O8XChk14Uu — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) July 21, 2022

3.

Photographer captures the first time that Jacob Rees-Mogg has ever held a crisp.



He looks like a dog that's been asked to use a calculator. pic.twitter.com/rzg5A88EbO — Patrick Dalton (@shitlondon) July 21, 2022

4.

While he pretends to be a normal chap eating crisps for his photographer, that's a fucking Dictionary of Quotations, the last refuge of the counterfeit intellectual, sitting right beside Rees-Mogg. Imposters, the lot of them. pic.twitter.com/0St4wQF6A6 — The Tories Made Me German (@WyndhamWallace) July 21, 2022

5.

I’d no idea the Ku Klux Klan had an away strip. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aIRF8JY3Q7 — Bernie Banter (@BanterBernie) July 20, 2022

6.

Pleased to see his Dementor suit freshly pressed and ready to go. pic.twitter.com/o9yfLAIbFn — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) July 21, 2022

7.

8.

He forgot his scythe pic.twitter.com/XIuTKY1PG3 — Chris McCambridge (@cdmcca) July 21, 2022

9.

Nanny, what does one do with this? pic.twitter.com/nFsYhH7YlE — Surrey Heath LibDems 🇺🇦 (@SurreyHeathLDs) July 21, 2022

10.

I think the crisps are a prop, these are more his flavour pic.twitter.com/5Zks7xTamD — SN (@SN90336487) July 21, 2022

11.

12.

It's supposed to be quaint and charming that a supposedly functioning MP doesn't have a computer in his office in 2022.



It's not. It's more a sign he doesn't do any work, because it's impossible to work without a computer in 2022. https://t.co/BBSPi5Sbs2 — Team Dorling (@TeamDorling) July 22, 2022

13.

I never realised Rees-Mogg and the Grim Reaper shared an office.



I mean, it makes sense… pic.twitter.com/h25grCI6Ud — Michael Bullock (@MBullock92) July 21, 2022

