Was Boris Johnson in a high-level meeting to discuss the cost of living crisis yesterday?

Not quite, as he was snapped in Dorset visiting a hole in the ground.

It was part of a new phase of Project Gigabit, our £5 billion programme to roll out more reliable broadband to hard-to-reach areas, apparently.

Nuclear

If you want to know what he is doing today, he is going to give a speech to sign off the Sizewell C project.

Johnson will predict the UK will enjoy a future involving “cheap, clean, reliable and plentiful” energy, amid reports he will confirm the sign-off for a new nuclear power station.

He will deliver the speech on the country’s energy future today against the backdrop of soaring energy prices fuelling a cost-of-living crisis.

The PM will seek to claim his Government has taken the decisions to help boost home-grown energy supplies and reduce exposure to international gas market and price spikes.

The Prime Minister visited Wessex Internet’s site in Dorset today, where work is beginning on a new phase of Project Gigabit, our £5bn programme to roll out more reliable broadband to hard-to-reach areas.



This major contract will bring faster speeds to 7,000 properties. pic.twitter.com/7Ggp1gQqsc — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) August 30, 2022

Hole in the ground

But it was a picture of the outgoing PM staring into a hole in the ground that got people talking on social media.

1.

Still looking for Dido pic.twitter.com/2mWFaQ68GV — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) August 31, 2022

2.

"Dead In A Ditch" option still being considered https://t.co/Hqyry6VDPR — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) August 30, 2022

3.

“I hereby declare this new hospital open.” pic.twitter.com/7lsXLBx88D — James Withers (@scotfoodjames) August 30, 2022

4.

An all-time classic of bad photo-opp planning, here pic.twitter.com/HO5x6J9QBj — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) August 30, 2022

5.

Ouch

6.

Possibly the saddest thing you'll see today. pic.twitter.com/bjWARDzbDi — Tim Bale (@ProfTimBale) August 30, 2022

7.

The search for a brexit benefit continues. pic.twitter.com/nNH1uoLUUf — Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) August 30, 2022

8.

Is this big enough for a fridge? Im asking for a "friend". https://t.co/cnEm2yR0XK — Malcolm Wood (@woodmally1979) August 31, 2022

9.

10.

"We are gathered here today to say goodbye to the British State" https://t.co/xxZZAj7WjN — Tegid Roberts (@TegidRoberts) August 30, 2022

Related: Boris Johnson is on a farewell tour and it’s left some people bemused