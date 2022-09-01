Was Boris Johnson in a high-level meeting to discuss the cost of living crisis yesterday?
Not quite, as he was snapped in Dorset visiting a hole in the ground.
It was part of a new phase of Project Gigabit, our £5 billion programme to roll out more reliable broadband to hard-to-reach areas, apparently.
Nuclear
If you want to know what he is doing today, he is going to give a speech to sign off the Sizewell C project.
Johnson will predict the UK will enjoy a future involving “cheap, clean, reliable and plentiful” energy, amid reports he will confirm the sign-off for a new nuclear power station.
He will deliver the speech on the country’s energy future today against the backdrop of soaring energy prices fuelling a cost-of-living crisis.
The PM will seek to claim his Government has taken the decisions to help boost home-grown energy supplies and reduce exposure to international gas market and price spikes.
Hole in the ground
But it was a picture of the outgoing PM staring into a hole in the ground that got people talking on social media.
Ouch
