Martin Freeman features in the new five-part BBC One drama The Responder.

The star of The Office plays Chris Carson, a police officer on the edge. We follow him on a handful of night shifts in Liverpool that threaten – virtually promise – to push him beyond the limits of mental endurance.

If you haven’t seen the BBC’s new five-part police drama, The Responder, there’s plenty of time to catch up on it via iPlayer.

There have been a lot of excellent reviews from newspapers and magazines. “The Responder is as fast and riveting as a thriller and as harrowing as a documentary. It says profound things about the toll frontline jobs can take on our compassion and our morals,” wrote the Guardian’s review.

But one person who wasn’t as keen, was Lord Sugar.

The Apprentice star wasn’t very impressed with Freeman’s scouse accent.

Why did the BBC make Martin Freeman speak with a Liverpool accent in The Responder. Hard to follow what he and other cast are saying. No disrespect to people of Liverpool they are nice down to earth people. My wife gave up watching she said she could not understand a word. — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) January 25, 2022

The writer appeared on Jeremy Vine and said: “Maybe if he got a decent telly he might be able to hear it – Martin Freeman sounds more Scouse than me.”

The writer of BBC's new drama The Responder responds to @Lord_Sugar's criticism about Scouse accents in the series, which is set in Liverpool.@tonyshoey | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/9XbP74ThYb — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) January 27, 2022

Reactions

1.

It’s…it’s set in liverpool. That’s… I’m not sure how to answer. — Matt Littler (@MattLittler) January 25, 2022

2.

Nobody made him do it. He’s playing a Liverpudlian in a story set in Liverpool. He’s not Eliza fucking Doolittle. Do you understand how acting works? https://t.co/HChZ5dwziI — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) January 26, 2022

3.

The BBC didn’t make him use a Liverpool accent. The character is Liverpudlian. And Martin is a great actor who nailed the accent. Unlike you, he can see beyond the end of the tube line. No disrespect of course. ✌️❤️ — Michael Starke (@MichaelStarke57) January 26, 2022

4.

I'm German and I understood everything he said. Easily. Not sure that helps your wife, but I recommend she gives it another go. #TheResponder https://t.co/3khP2f95rU — Prof. Mark Taubert (@ProfMarkTaubert) January 26, 2022

5.

Possibly because it's set in Liverpool? https://t.co/3oh8cVeJRF — Alex B Cann 🐟 (@alexbcann) January 26, 2022

6.

Why do they force the actors in Eastenders, at gun point, to speak with a cockney English accent? Why do they force, at gun point, the actors in The Power of the Dog to speak with American accents? Why is acting? Why? Why do regional accents exist? Why. Why, mama?! https://t.co/FUgj8OTwtf — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) January 26, 2022

7.

In fairness, woulda been belter if they'd set a crime show in Liverpool and for no apparent reason gave all the cast Indian accents instead. https://t.co/imrEjMWXwW — Raul Kohli (@RaulKohliComic) January 26, 2022

8.

One of the most unfathomably backward things I’ve ever read on here. Even the basic wording of it. Divvy. — The Coral (@thecoralband) January 26, 2022

9.

This is annoying! We have to listen Southern accents all the time. Great quote from #Belfast movie: ‘if they can’t understand your accent is because they are not listening properly’ #Liverpool More scouse accents please x https://t.co/C3UyzuQeTJ — Lucy Meacock (@lucymitv) January 26, 2022

10.

Freeman nailed the voice in my opinion https://t.co/NQjRcZtNx4 — Darren Farley (@DFImpressionist) January 26, 2022

11.

You must have lost yer shit watching the Lord of the Rings films? https://t.co/0uara4BEA6 — Paul Litchfield (@MrPLitchfield) January 26, 2022

12.

“Why are these people acting on a show? I don’t expect people to be pretending to be other people with a different life someone wrote for them, why is acting?” https://t.co/rQyqGQ0weQ — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) January 26, 2022

13.

Well Liverpool we always knew we were set apart from the rest of the country! There is everybody else and then there’s scousers, with the Irish ☘️ coming in a very close second! Now apparently we have our own language! Great news! I’m happy with that. https://t.co/YjLLUYnCgT — Rebecca Ferguson (@RebeccaFMusic) January 26, 2022

14.

I have to admit I don't watch The Apprentice, it's not because of Sugar's accent though, it's because I think he's a twat. https://t.co/GZ6VJQgYfg — TonyD🇾🇪 (@hg1fcum) January 26, 2022

