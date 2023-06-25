This is the type of thing that sends your average Daily Mail reader into meltdown: A left-leaning, politically-conscious act performing to thousands at Glastonbury delivered a scathing critique of the government during their set – and the tirade was caught by BBC cameras.

Young Fathers slam the Tories, Suella Braverman in explicit rant

Hailing from Scotland, the band Young Fathers made their appearance at Glastonbury one to remember. They took to the stage on Friday, and drew in a rather sizable audience for their booming set – and they also made sure their message came across loud and clear.

The group took a break in between songs to share a pro-refugee message, chanting that they were ‘welcome here’. The crowd cheered for the political stance, and were sent into raptures soon after.

Pro-refugee messaged welcomed by Glastonbury crowd

Graham Hastings, a founding member of the band some 15 years ago, chanted ‘F*** the Tories’, before turning his attention to Suella Braverman. He dedicated a song called ‘Shame’ to the Home Secretary, raising anti-government hostilities even higher.

Two other members of Young Fathers hail from Liberian and Nigerian backgrounds respectively. Their political leanings have formed a major part of the band’s identity, and these common values are shared amongst a loyal fanbase.

Watch: Glastonbury act takes a political stand

However, it seems their views were also welcomed on the big stage at Glastonbury. With the likes of Elton John, Arctic Monkeys, and Foo Fighters playing this weekend, stealing the limelight is no easy task for the other acts.

But Young Fathers have set tongues wagging, and the usual mob are already back to venting about the festival’s ‘virtue signalling‘. It’s true what they say – some things just never change…