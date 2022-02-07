Nadine Dorries, culture secretary, has been at it again with this interview in which she appears to think the internet is 10 years old.

She has featured in more car crash interviews recently than we care to remember.

It comes as under the new rules, senior executives of online platforms could end up in prison if they do not act, Ms Dorries has said.

Speaking to Times Radio, the Culture Secretary was asked whether Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg could end up behind bars if his firm, which owns Facebook, did not comply.

She said she hoped the Bill would be a “notice to the online platforms to say here it is, we’re letting you know what it is now, so start doing what you need to do”.

Asked again if senior executives could find themselves in prison if they did not comply, she said: “Absolutely.”

But Andy Burrows, head of child safety online policy at the NSPCC, said this was not the case.

He said: “Despite the rhetoric, the Government’s current proposals mean tech bosses wouldn’t be personally liable for the harmful effects of their algorithms or failing to prevent grooming, and could only be prosecuted for failing to supply information to the regulator.

“It’s clear that unless the Online Safety Bill is strengthened sufficiently, criminal sanctions offer bark but no bite. Children need well-designed regulation that learns lessons from other sectors if the Bill is to match the rhetoric and prevent inherently avoidable abuse.”

Reactions

1.

Actual dialogue in this house:



“Have you seen the latest Nadine?” — Tom Peck (@tompeck) February 5, 2022

2.

Whenever you feel like an imposter in your job, remember the Secretary of State for Digital, Media and Culture thinks the Internet is 10 pic.twitter.com/C6FumScEUW — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 5, 2022

3.

I think what she means is that Nadine has had 10 years of the Internet. pic.twitter.com/4U8osiL86X — Mrs Nigel Farage (@MrsNigel) February 5, 2022

4.

my Mastermind specialist subject would definitely be “the interviews of Nadine Dorries” — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 5, 2022

5.

Happy Birthday to the internet! Double figures at last! pic.twitter.com/FSIZxiQEjQ — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 6, 2022

6.

Nadine Dorres thinks the internet is 10 YEARS OLD. This is also the woman trying to defund the BBC who thinks channel 4 is publicly funded also.



She’s in charge of this shit.



I’m volunteering to do her job. I guarantee I’m less drunk and better informed without trying much. — Georgie Bingham (@georgiebingham) February 5, 2022

7.

Nadine Dorries: “we’ve had 10 years of the internet”



The Internet: Email started in 1965…



Also The Internet: The World Wide Web was invented by British computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee in 1989#NadineDorries #internet @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/2nc0nK9Jlo — Opining Now (@OpiningNow) February 5, 2022

8.

The fact I still feel imposter syndrome even after earning the world’s first known PhD on Digital Diplomacy is absurd. While Nadine Dorries, the Sect of State for Digital, Media and Culture can confidently state on live TV that the Internet is 10 years old.pic.twitter.com/vONqgfYN5Q — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) February 5, 2022

9.

But maybe Nadine has only known about the internet for 10 years https://t.co/uION8N912m pic.twitter.com/Xr6XR6O71l — Luke McGee (@lukemcgee) February 5, 2022

10.

As Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries is responsible for the digital economy and the internet. Only someone with her detailed understanding would know that the internet was invented in 2012. pic.twitter.com/eFBXgdcxhD — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 5, 2022

11.

She is in a constant battle with Dominic Raab for thickest MP on the planet. https://t.co/0VL9OHMvu1 — The man in Black (@hitchj1) February 6, 2022

12.

Nadine Dorries said on Saturday that "We've had 10 years of the internet". I've had a website for 28 years. Thank goodness she isn't the Secretary of State for digital media. I mean that would be daft. — Steve Carter (@HighlandRampage) February 7, 2022

13.

If Nadine Dorries thinks the internet is 10 years-old, who did she think was reading the lies on her blog 12 years ago? pic.twitter.com/NnMwNjhy16 — Jon Bounds – buy B’ham It’s Not Shit the book 🇨🇺 (@bounder) February 7, 2022

14.

#NadineDorries secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport not only didn't know how CH4 was funded, she also thinks the internet is only 10 years old. What the f**k is going on. 🤷‍♂️ — 𝑊𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑟 (@TheLittleWaster) February 5, 2022

