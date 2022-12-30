Andrew Tate’s video response to a Greta Thunberg put-down has been hilariously parodied by comedian Will Sebag-Montefiore.

Tate sparked a war of words with 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg when he shared a picture of himself standing next to a Bugatti and claimed he owned 33 cars.

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions,” he tweeted, tagging Thunberg.

She replied: “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at [email protected]”

Tate responded to Thunberg’s put-down with a video in which he received a pizza box before commenting: “Please make sure this isn’t recycled”.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg



The world was curious.



And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

The video has since been parodied by Sebag-Montefiore to quite a wonderful effect.

Watch the clip in full below:

The guy who filmed Andrew Tate's response to Greta Thunberg pic.twitter.com/EvPTryO1TS — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) December 30, 2022

