Andrew Tate’s video response to a Greta Thunberg put-down has been hilariously parodied by comedian Will Sebag-Montefiore.
Tate sparked a war of words with 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg when he shared a picture of himself standing next to a Bugatti and claimed he owned 33 cars.
“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions,” he tweeted, tagging Thunberg.
She replied: “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at [email protected]”
Tate responded to Thunberg’s put-down with a video in which he received a pizza box before commenting: “Please make sure this isn’t recycled”.
The video has since been parodied by Sebag-Montefiore to quite a wonderful effect.
Watch the clip in full below:
