The BBC has hit back at GB News after the outlet ran an article about alleged bias from BBC News in its Middle East coverage.

On Friday, GB News published an article on its website titled ”Obsessed’ BBC in fresh bias row as broadcaster accused of ‘near-total silence on Iran.’

The piece was about criticism the BBC was facing from the Israeli embassy, accusing the broadcaster of giving more coverage to Gaza than the current protests and unrest in Iran, in which several people were killed on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Israeli embassy said the scale of the broadcaster’s reporting on Gaza “vastly exceeds” its coverage of crises elsewhere, including conflict in Iran.

They accused the BBC of “near-total silence on Iran.”

The BBC has since debunked the accusations, pointing to its daily coverage of the Iran protests.

Responding to the GB News article on X, the BBC News Press Team wrote: “And yet the BBC has covered the Iran protests daily across all platforms, including on major bulletins, in English and via BBC News Persian…”

And yet the BBC has covered the Iran protests daily across all platforms, including on major bulletins, in English and via BBC News Persian… https://t.co/wkVPt188q7 — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) January 2, 2026

In a follow up post, they shared articles of their coverage of the Iran protests and a screenshot of the coverage it was given on the News at Ten on December 30.

A spokeswoman for the broadcaster told GB News the criticisms of its Middle East coverage are “factually incorrect.”

At least six people are reported to have been killed on Thursday in what was the fifth day of protests against the cost of living and worsening economic conditions. This was sparked by the collapse of the country’s rial currency.

Following the reports of killings in the protests, US president Donald Trump threatened to intervene.

He wrote in a post on Truth Social: “If Iran shoots [sic] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue.

“We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”