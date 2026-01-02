Prime Minister Keir Starmer is promising that the change he vowed to make in his 2024 manifesto will finally arrive in 2026.

Sir Keir Starmer has fought off rumours of leadership and falling popularity ratings.

In his New Year’s address issued today, the prime minister agreed that his government had not yet delivered on the promises made in its manifesto.

He admitted that “for many, life is still harder than it should be” and they had been left without the money for a “meal out” or “a holiday” or a “chance to make a special family moment extra special, per Sky News.

However, now Starmer has claimed 2026 will be the year things change.

The prime minister, whose popularity has plummeted and faces rumours of leadership challenges, said 2026 will be the year things change.

“In 2026, the choices we’ve made will mean more people will begin to feel positive change in your bills, your communities and your health service,” he said.

“But even more people will feel once again a sense of hope, a belief that things can and will get better, feel that the promise of renewal can become a reality, and my government will make it that reality.

“More police on the streets by March.

“Energy bills down and the number of new health hubs up in April.

“More funding for local communities.

“And with that change, decline will be reversed.”

The prime minister said his government aims to “reverse a decade of decline” left by the Conservatives.

Starmer argued that a renewal was “not an overnight job” and the “challenges we face were decades in the making”.

Alongside a drop in his popularity, Sir Keir has faced sluggish economic growth in the UK and globally.

However, now he has vowed to get Britain “back on track”.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, on the other hand, attempted humour in her New Year’s address.

She said: “There is a lot to look forward to this year. No, not Labour’s tax rises!

“But a Winter Olympics, a World Cup, and for political geeks, local elections!”

Ms Badenoch pointed out factors like economic growth, higher taxes and unemployment figures in 2025, adding it was “difficult for many people”.

She went on to say that her party was working on a “Get Britain Working again” plan centred on supporting businesses.