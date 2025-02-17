The BBC edited out two of David Tennant’s jokes about Donald Trump during the Baftas.

On Sunday, Tennant hosted the prestigious film awards ceremony, which saw The Brutalist and Conclave come away as the big winners.

During the show, the Scottish actor couldn’t resist taking a dig at Trump, as he suggested the US president’s hair was a piece of architecture worthy of being in The Brutalist, a film all about an architect.

And whilst this joke made the cut for the BBC’s broadcast of the show on Sunday evening, it turns out some of Tennant’s jokes about Trump didn’t.

A unedited clip showed Tennant then aiming two more barbs at the president, about Trump only watching shows on Nickelodeon and comparing him to Beetlejuice.

These jokes were not included in the BBC’s broadcast of the Baftas, instead cutting to another joke where Tennant says “speaking of villains” after saying Trump’s name.

You can watch the full clip below.

BBC cut 2 or the 3 jokes about Donald Trump by David Tennant at the BAFTAs



First is in this clip, "A film about incredible architecture.. In fact it's the boldest architecture in film this year apart from Donald Trump's hair in The Apprentice"



The two censored jokes:



“Donald… pic.twitter.com/rkp0gcSWlR — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 16, 2025

The ceremony actually takes place on Sunday afternoon before being broadcast in the evening on BBC One, so parts are edited out to make it shorter for TV.

