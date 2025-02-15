People are just noticing that President Donald Trump has hung up his infamous mugshot outside the Oval Office.

The framed memento was easily visible in the background of Trump’s recent meeting with India’s PM Narendra Modi at The White House, and was later shared on Instagram by Margo Martin – Trump’s special assistant and communications advisor.

The image went viral on social media, with people began losing their minds over the audacity of the 47th President of the United State’s decision to hang it on the White House wall.

Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, later posted a video to X providing context on the frame’s placement.

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!



WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL OVAL OFFICE @WHITEHOUSE❤️… pic.twitter.com/XGrW3Uu9H0 — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) February 14, 2025

Trump’s infamous mugshot after he was arrested in 2023 immediately became one of the most talked about pictures and quickly spread around the world.

For his critics, it served as a clear reminder of how he cannot be trusted to lead a country, while for his supporters, it acted as a rallying cry to stand by him even more.

The image was released to the world amidst his convictions for falsifying business records over a hush money payment made to adult star Stormy Daniels in his 2016 election campaign.

It seems, however, that Trump is keen to embrace his troubled past, going so far as to nail it to a wall in one of the most historic and prestigious buildings in the world.

A copy of U.S. President Donald Trump’s mugshot on the front of the New York Post is framed in an office just outside the Oval Office at the White House (Getty Images)

The president of the United States of America.

Has hung up his mugshot.

Outside the Oval Office.

2025, ladies and gentlemen…

