Keir Starmer has said he is ‘ready and willing’ to send UK troops to Ukraine in order to protect security on the continent.

In an exclusive article for the Telegraph, Starmer said securing peace in Ukraine is “essential” in order to avoid further Russian aggression.

“The UK is ready to play a leading role in accelerating work on security guarantees for Ukraine,” Starmer penned.

He explained that the UK has already committed £3 billion a year in support of Ukraine’s military until at least 2030, but added that this was not necessarily enough to secure peace.

“It also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary,” the prime minister put.

“I do not say that lightly,” he wrote. “I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm’s way.”

“The end of this war, when it comes, cannot merely become a temporary pause before Putin attacks again,” Starmer continued.

UK troops could be stationed along the border between Ukrainian and Russian-held territory, alongside troops from other European nations.

Starmer, who is due to visit Washington later this month, added: “US security guarantee is essential for a lasting peace, because only the US can deter Putin from attacking again.”

His comments come after reports that Kyiv has not been invited to peace negotiations between the US and Russia.

US President Donald Trump said that talks to stop the “ridiculous war” were set to begin “immediately,” and that Ukranian leader Zelenskyy was then “informed” of this.

On Sunday, though, Trump said he expected Zelenskyy to be involved in the talks.

“Ukraine must be at the table in these negotiations, because anything less would accept Putin’s position that Ukraine is not a real nation,” Starmer wrote in the Telegraph.

“We cannot have another situation like Afghanistan, where the US negotiated directly with the Taliban and cut out the Afghan government.”

“I feel sure that President Trump will want to avoid this too,” he added.

