The White House has been slammed for a Valentine’s Day social media post that took aim at illegal immigrants.

Both the official Instagram and X accounts posted a politically charged poem which read: “Roses are red, violets are blue, come here illegally and we will deport you.”

The message, which was set against a pink background, featured images of President Donald Trump and his border czar Tom Homan.

The post ignited backlash from many of its followers as they called it inappropriate and offensive.

One commenter wrote: “Whoever runs this page needs to be fired.”

Another said: “Immigration is more than a meme. Real people, real lives, real struggles. Maybe it’s time for a more serious and humane discussion…!?

“History – and future generations – will judge societies by how they treat the most vulnerable. Let’s ensure compassion is part of the equation, not just policy.”

A third said they thought the account was a parody account at first but was disgusted to find it wasn’t while others said it was ‘in poor taste’.

Since he returned to office on January 20, President Trump has ramped up his immigration policies.

His administration has issued over 21 executive actions targeting illegal immigration, including tougher enforcement, expanded ICE powers, and stricter border security measures.

