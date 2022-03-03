The Russian invasion has been a bloody and totally unnecessary conflict, with a huge loss of life on both sides.

As the war drags on the human toll is unimaginable, as millions are displaced.

However, there are some light moments in the dark, gallows humour which is much needed in these times.

This is probably why a video of a Russian soldier trying to open a door, and failing, has gone viral.

And it even got its own Wikipedia page to commemorate the battle!

Watch

Wiki page

The Wikipedia page, entitled ‘Battle of Techno Houser 2022’, states that the outcome of the conflict was a “decisive door victory”.

The belligerents were listed as Russian solider and store door.

Casualties are listed as ammunition and pride on the Russian side, with the door losing a window.

Reactions

1.

Have done a small Google dig and found out that this is a wholesale electronics place like Euronics. From this we can decipher that Russian soldiers are, like my mother, desperate for ovens where the numbers don't wear off the dials. https://t.co/SDRiwZB0iZ — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) March 2, 2022

2.

Maybe we should just door the Russians into submission pic.twitter.com/2SBDlgVLw2 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 2, 2022

3.

It was a pull opening door — Martin (@Blackcrowes) March 2, 2022

4.

5.

I fought the door and the door won — David (@djh00) March 2, 2022

6.

spoiler alert: door wins — CROChile (@crochile) March 2, 2022

