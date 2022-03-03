Sir Edward Leigh has hit back after comments he made in the House of Commons were “misinterpreted” by the media.

The Conservative MP appeared to praise Priti Patel for refusing to offer asylum to all Ukrainians fleeing war in an address this week, saying the UK has “done our bit in terms of migration from eastern Europe”.

“Everybody wants to be humanitarian”

The MP for Gainsborough, said: “Everybody wants to be humanitarian and she’s under pressure to have a visa-free scheme like the rest of Europe, but may I actually congratulate her on her proportionate response.

“I think we have to remember that, unlike the rest of Europe, we have uniquely liberal labour laws and we speak English, so we are the country of choice for mass immigration.

“And therefore I do urge her to, as well as listen to all the humanitarian voices, to listen to the voices of people in Lincolnshire, who feel we’ve done our bit in terms of migration from eastern Europe. We’re under extreme pressure in terms of housing and jobs.

“I know this is difficult to say, but we have to be honest about this. And therefore may I be a correcting voice on this and congratulate her on her humanitarian but proportionate response and not throwing away the immigration rulebook.”

“Misinterpreted”

But according to a statement posted on his website yesterday, the comments made in Parliament have been “misinterpreted” by the media because he “highlighted that Lincolnshire’s needs still require government attention.”

Sir Edward continued: “Britain continues to lead and is doing its fair share in every aspect of this Ukraine conflict. Ministers have assured me that they continue to keep the Government’s handling of the situation under review as it develops. The Government continues to have my full support.”

Needless to say, this has provoked a few reactions on social media.

Here’s what people had to say:

I mean, you could at least delete your own tweet showing the video of you saying the exact words which you now claim are being "misinterpreted". Otherwise it really comes across as an attempt to back track at warp speed with disingenuous statements.https://t.co/nHiTl55KcI — Daniel Sohege 🧡 (@stand_for_all) March 2, 2022

You seem to have a very short and conveniently forgetful memory https://t.co/mxc5JGCyqw — Jack Mendel 🗞️ 🇺🇦 (@Mendelpol) March 2, 2022

Sir, someone must have re-dubbed your speech then, because this doesn’t seem welcoming to mehttps://t.co/uZONEhltaM — Brunko (@brunko_ccc) March 2, 2022

