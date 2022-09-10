The day of the Queen’s funeral has been confirmed as a bank holiday after approval by the King.

The date of the state funeral has not yet been announced but it is expected to take place on Monday September 19.

The bank holiday confirmation came when the King approved an order during a meeting of the Accession Council where he was formally declared head of state.

King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, said: “Drafts of two proclamations. One – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Two – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland.

“And of two orders in council, directing the Lord Chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamations.”

Charles answered: “Approved.”

The funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in central London.

The original plans are for the Queen’s coffin to process on a gun carriage to the abbey, pulled by naval ratings – sailors – using ropes rather than horses.

Senior members of the family are expected to follow behind – just like they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The King and Queen during the Accession Council (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The military will line the streets and also join the procession.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

The service will be televised, and a national two minutes’ silence is expected to be held.

The same day as the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip’s coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen’s.

Lookalike

A lookalike of Queen Elizabeth II has said she is quitting the job after 34 years “out of respect” following the monarch’s death, but will still keep her outfits in memory of a woman who “felt like part of the family”.

Mary Reynolds, 89, who lives in Epping, Essex, first became a lookalike in 1988 but was first told she looked like the late monarch when she was 17.

She has appeared in television and film, with some of her standout moments including starring in the 1990 comedy film Bullseye with the late Sir Roger Moore, as well as an episode in the 25th anniversary series of Doctor Who in 1988.

Ms Reynolds told the PA news agency she felt “lucky” to look like the Queen, but that her days as a doppelganger are to come to an end.

Queen Elizabeth look-alike Mary Reynolds poses with boxer Dereck Chisora. Ms Reynolds described the late monarch as ‘well-loved’ and someone who had ‘so much light’ (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s been a great privilege to look like her because I think she’s so incredible,” Ms Reynolds said.

“I mean, it’s a change of an era now, it’s all going to be very weird.

“I was watching the television the day before and felt that there was going to be some bad news, which of course eventually came and it makes you feel very, very, very sad.

“And then you do sort of realise that will be the end as far as I’m concerned… out of respect, I don’t think one should do anything.”

Alan Carr (left) and Alan Yentob with Queen Elizabeth II impersonator, Mary Reynolds. Ms Reynolds she said would no longer dress up as the Queen following the latter’s passing (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Reynolds said she had been approached by a Russian television company after the Queen’s death on Thursday asking her to don her impersonator outfit.

“There was something about a Russian television company wanting to do something with me and they wanted to see me dressed up and I said, the only way I would dress up as the Queen would be in a black dress,” she said.

The decision to leave her role as a lookalike has made Ms Reynolds “very sad”.

“I’ve just moved home… and I’ve got two boxes full of hats and I’ve just found somewhere to put them and I thought: I’m not really going to need them any more,” she said.

“It makes you feel very sad.”

She added that she will probably keep her outfits of the Queen though as “they’ve been part of my life for so long” and said that she had two separate wardrobes for her normal and royal outfits, but would dip into “the Queen’s” closet if she was going “somewhere special”.

Recalling moments from her career, Ms Reynolds noted the excitement some members of the public would experience when they saw her.

“We went to Uganda for British Airways and Sheraton Hotels and they had a racing event on the shores of Lake Victoria,” she said.

“I was just walking around and an African woman dressed up in her robes was going ‘ooh’ every time she saw me because I was ‘the Queen’.”

Henry Holland and Pixie Geldof pose with Ms Reynolds. Ms Reynolds has been a lookalike since 1988 (Yui Mok/PA)

In another moment she remembered having to be rescued while filming for an Indian movie in Greenwich, London, because “there were so many people wanting pictures”.

Despite never meeting the Queen, Ms Reynolds said that she was present at several of her most important milestones.

“I was in the Mall when she got married and I was just off of the Mall for her coronation,” she said.

“I slept overnight in the road with my boyfriend, in tents. We got very wet and we got very lucky because one of the buildings there had a radio so we actually heard the whole of the service.

“And as they put the crown on her head, the heavens opened.”

Ms Reynolds added that she always tried to “act like the Queen and to be nice to and respect people”.

“She was a person who was so much light and she was a very well-loved person and friends with everybody,” she said.

“She just felt like part of the family, almost.

“I’ve had all these years of doing the work and it has helped me earn some money, but at the same time it was a pleasure for people to see you and say: ‘It’s the Queen.’

“Wherever you went in the world, it was the Queen – not Queen Elizabeth, not the Queen of England, it was the Queen. There will never be anyone like her.”

