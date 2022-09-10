Boris Johnson has said the Queen was “as radiant and as knowledgeable and as fascinated by politics as ever” in their last meeting before his resignation as prime minister.

Praising the late monarch as “Elizabeth the Great”, Mr Johnson also revealed that he recently “choked up” when he was asked to make a pre-recorded tribute to the Queen by the BBC.

In a House of Commons chamber filled with MPs clothed in black, Mr Johnson described the Queen as “the keystone in the vast arch of the British state”.

Johnson’s legacy

His speech aside, what will his legacy be?

Well, Joe.co.uk asked Ian Hislop.

Boris Johnson's legacy, according to Ian Hislop pic.twitter.com/M4jtIGkYUF — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 9, 2022

He also had a message to Staarmer about supporting unions.

Ian Hislop has one message for Keir Starmer.



Get off the fence and support the unions. pic.twitter.com/21kHkALzrq — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 9, 2022

This was one reaction to his comments about Johnson’s legacy.

Here are a few other rwxtions

200% ! https://t.co/XL2FBiD5nc — Robert Haden. Johnson is a malignant narcissist (@RobertHaden4) September 9, 2022

Spot on Ian Hislop on the legacy of Boris Johnson:



"Nothing. Literally nothing! It should be, don't allow amoral narcissists to become prime minister. That's an important legacy!" — Sir Harmonica 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@NigelBenar) September 10, 2022

Ian Hislop used to do political satire. Under Johnson, UK politics became so bizarre that now he's a serious political commentator. Satire carries stupid things to crazy extremes; under Johnson, everything got seriously crazily extreme, so there was nowhere for satire to go. https://t.co/IBYBchlBnn — Iain (or John) Howieson (@John_Howieson) September 9, 2022

You can watch the full documentary here, he goes after Truss as well.

Ian Hislop dismantles Liz Truss, piece by piece https://t.co/rDzQLwhuWl — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 7, 2022

