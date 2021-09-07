A Braveheart statue that has travelled across Scotland has finally found a home.

The statue was created by Scottish sculptor Tommy Church, and was unveiled at Brechin City FC on Sunday afternoon.

Depicting Mel Gibson as William Wallace in the 1995 film Braveheart, it took Mr Church five months to carve the 13-foot figure.

Clark Renilson, 55, community manager, said: “[The statue] has been in various places throughout Scotland and it was offered to the club just this year as the sculptor is a resident of the town.

“This will be the final resting place, where it will remain.

Lego

“There must have been approximately 250 to 300 (people) in total (at the event), so that was a mixture of all age groups.”

STV Newsreader and local Brechiner Andrea Brymer unveiled the statue, and The Brechin Football Community Trust set up games for children at the event.

The unveiling of the statue has led to Twitter users flooding the club’s post with a string of humorous messages regarding the dramatic expression on the statue’s face.

One user commented: “Has he accidentally stepped on a piece of Lego?”

Another wrote: “hmmm,” with an image of the bronze bust of Ronaldo, which was displayed at Madeira airport in March 2017.

Mr Renilson added that there was also a bucket collection for kidney dialysis at the event, which raised roughly £650 and was the chosen charity of Mr Church.

Reactions

The statue of Cristiano Ronaldo at Madeira airport has been surpassed in its awfulness by this Braveheart statue that’s been unveiled at the ground of Brechin FC. Where to begin? pic.twitter.com/Ee4JmmzbDT — Mark Sparrow (@Markgsparrow) September 6, 2021

People are saying Mel Gibson was the muse for that Braveheart statue. I beg to differ. pic.twitter.com/ZWPDQhdOWZ — Marc Iles (@MarcIles) September 6, 2021

I don’t remember the bit in Braveheart where they kill Derek Smalls from Spinal Tap pic.twitter.com/v5IUwlPcm7 — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) September 6, 2021

Everybody’s face

when they see the “Braveheart” statue. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/jD9uUm3OiB — The-Dugs-of-Herron (@DugsOf) September 7, 2021

I want the Braveheart statue and monkey Jesus to get together and have adventures, solve mysteries and fight crimes together in a constant state of surprise/existential horror. pic.twitter.com/DkIhO7r0nd — Paul Carnahan (@pacarnahan) September 6, 2021

New Braveheart statue. pic.twitter.com/OBArOCc92q — Andy Gez GB News viewer (@Andy_Gez_) September 7, 2021

Mel Gibson

Braveheart Statue

VS

Cristiano Ronaldo’s

Statue

😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/HLU4wxsCoe — N🕊 (@The71_niji) September 6, 2021

‘They may take our lives, but they’ll can’t take the piss out of #Braveheart Statue’ 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/z4TEthoEXQ — Guy Ⓜ️iller (@BrewGuy_) September 6, 2021

That Mel Gibson Braveheart statue is pulling a face like me on a Sunday morning after I’ve been on the ale all weekend & my fucking piles are playing up after a vindaloo #ArseInTatters pic.twitter.com/eDF7p4dGuq — Freddy’sNewNightmare (@FreddysNewN2_) September 6, 2021

