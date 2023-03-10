The BBC’s bid to appease right-wingers ended up in tears today as it finished the week licking its wounds and contemplating its next steps.

A day of controversies started with fallout from Thursday night’s episode of Question Time in which presenter Fiona Bruce was criticised for trivialising domestic abuse during a discussion about Stanley Johnson.

The presenter had interrupted while a panel member was describing the father of former prime minister Boris Johnson as a “wife-beater”, explaining that his friends had stated he attacked his wife but it was “a one-off.”

The BBC said in a statement that Bruce had an obligation to follow right of reply rules when serious allegations were made about people on air, and that she had not been expressing “personal opinion”.

#InternationalWomensDay this week and #bbcqt Fiona Bruce trivalises violence against women:



Stanley Johnsons friends say "it was a one off" that he broke his wife's nose



Disgraceful.

DV is rarely a one off – no quote of the reality from Charlotte Fawcett "he hit me many times" pic.twitter.com/OErNaV572F — Kate Osborne MP (@KateOsborneMP) March 10, 2023

The corporation then announced that it had “decided” Gary Lineker would take a break from presenting the highlights programme until an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media had been reached.

Lineker, 62, has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum policy with 1930s Germany on Twitter.

Pundits Alan Shearer, Alex Scott and Ian Wright have now announced they are boycotting Match Of The Day this weekend over the move.

Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 10, 2023

The corporation has also hit back at claims that it pulled an episode of a new series featuring Sir David out of fears of a political backlash.

The Guardian reported that insiders had claimed the broadcaster was bowing to pressure from lobbying groups by making the Save Our Wild Isles show available only on iPlayer.

The paper said it was originally intended as a sixth episode of the Wild Isles series, but that it had been separated to avoid criticism from Tory MPs and right-wing newspapers.

A spokesperson from the BBC said the claims were “totally inaccurate” and that “Wild Isles is – and always was – a five-part series and does not shy away from environmental content”.

BBC will not broadcast Attenborough episode over fear of ‘rightwing backlash’ @GaryLineker and now David Attenborough silenced….



🤷🏼‍♀️https://t.co/BIEjSjVqvX — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 10, 2023

And to top it off, the BBC had to issue an apology for the failure to properly scrutinise claims made by Nadine Dorries on a show.

The broadcaster said in a statement on Friday that “there should have been more challenge” when the former culture secretary and Boris Johnson loyalist made allegations about Sue Gray on Radio 4’s World At One.

Dorries had suggested the report by former civil servant Ms Gray into lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street during Mr Johnson’s premiership was discredited following her decision to become chief of staff for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

She described the ex-mandarin as a “personal friend of Keir Starmer, someone who has been in discussion over who knows what period of time… about taking the role as his chief of staff, with the primary objective of taking down the Tory Government”.

The former cabinet minister went on to allege there may have been political motivations in the findings Ms Gray reached over the lockdown investigation.

The comments went unchallenged, but Sir Keir clarified in an interview with LBC that Ms Gray was “not a friend” and is “not in the same social circles” as him.

In a statement on Friday, the BBC said it had received complaints from listeners who felt Ms Dorries was allowed to make “inaccurate and biased” claims.

Erm… quite the Friday for the BBC.



It's just apologised for failing to properly challenge Nadine Dorries in an interview last week.



Radio 4 allowed her to claim that Sue Gray is pals with Keir Starmer and the partygate probe is discredited by "deep political motivations." pic.twitter.com/3m8qtLONff — Jake Kanter (@Jake_Kanter) March 10, 2023

It said: “Nadine Dorries was the first and only Cabinet minister and Boris Johnson loyalist to have given an interview about Sue Gray’s appointment, and the programme was keen to press her on her reaction as well as what the appointment meant for the work of the Privileges Committee. In hindsight we agree that there should have been more challenge to Ms Dorries’ claims.”

It added that the show’s full sequence included comments made by crossbench peer Lord Kerslake, who questioned whether Ms Gray and Sir Keir were friends and defended Ms Gray’s integrity as a senior civil servant.

But the corporation acknowledged that his remarks had not been heard directly after Ms Dorries’, which may have left some listeners thinking her claims were uncontested.

