Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce has sparked controversy after letting Stanley Johnson off the hook over domestic abuse allegations.
The Thursday show, which was broadcast on the day after International Women’s Day, saw Robert Jenrick, Sarah Jones, Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, Ken Clarke and Richard Madeley come together to discuss the week’s political news.
During the episode, journalist Alibhai-Brown responded to questions about Boris Johnson handing his father a knighthood by saying that “he was a wife beater, Stanley Johnson, on record”.
“One off”
However, Fiona Bruce intervened to clarify Alibhai-Brown’s comment.
She said: “Let me just intervene, I’m not disputing what you’re saying but just so everyone knows what this is referring to.
“So, Stanley Johnson’s wife spoke to a journalist, Tom Bower, and she said that Stanley Johnson had broken her nose and she had ended up in hospital as a result.
“Stanley Johnson has not commented publicly on that. Friends of his have said it did happen, it was a one-off.”
Alibhai-Brown responded: “Yes, but it did happen.
“Anyway, what I think is that it’s not Stanley Johnson or Boris Johnson that bothers me.
“They are who they are and they do what they do. They think this kingdom is their fiefdom. But it’s the system.
“We need to look at system where these nominations happen. Why should any prime minister, good or bad, be allowed to do this?”
Reaction
Reaction to the comments have been fierce on social media.
Here’s a round-up of what people had to say: