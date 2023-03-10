Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce has sparked controversy after letting Stanley Johnson off the hook over domestic abuse allegations.

The Thursday show, which was broadcast on the day after International Women’s Day, saw Robert Jenrick, Sarah Jones, Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, Ken Clarke and Richard Madeley come together to discuss the week’s political news.

During the episode, journalist Alibhai-Brown responded to questions about Boris Johnson handing his father a knighthood by saying that “he was a wife beater, Stanley Johnson, on record”.

“One off”

However, Fiona Bruce intervened to clarify Alibhai-Brown’s comment.

She said: “Let me just intervene, I’m not disputing what you’re saying but just so everyone knows what this is referring to.

“So, Stanley Johnson’s wife spoke to a journalist, Tom Bower, and she said that Stanley Johnson had broken her nose and she had ended up in hospital as a result.

“Stanley Johnson has not commented publicly on that. Friends of his have said it did happen, it was a one-off.”

Alibhai-Brown responded: “Yes, but it did happen.

“Anyway, what I think is that it’s not Stanley Johnson or Boris Johnson that bothers me.

“They are who they are and they do what they do. They think this kingdom is their fiefdom. But it’s the system.

“We need to look at system where these nominations happen. Why should any prime minister, good or bad, be allowed to do this?”

Reaction

Reaction to the comments have been fierce on social media.

Here’s a round-up of what people had to say:

#InternationalWomensDay this week and #bbcqt Fiona Bruce trivalises violence against women:



Stanley Johnsons friends say "it was a one off" that he broke his wife's nose



Disgraceful.

DV is rarely a one off – no quote of the reality from Charlotte Fawcett "he hit me many times" pic.twitter.com/OErNaV572F — Kate Osborne MP (@KateOsborneMP) March 10, 2023

Extraordinary moment on BBC Question Time last night. Stanley Johnson broke his wife's nose @y_alibhai reminds audience. Fiona Bruce intervenes with context concluding "it was a one off". Live telly can be pressurising but this is shockingly bad judgement from the Chair. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/ATvcYKMFep — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) March 10, 2023

On #bbcqt Yasmin Alibhai-Brown points out “Stanley Johnson was a wife beater”



Fiona Bruce helpfully explains “he broke his wife’s nose, she was hospitalised”



“ it did happen, BUT it was a one off”



What a defence – only occasional domestic violence 🤔pic.twitter.com/KtFKFc4EfF — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) March 9, 2023

This is genuinely the most revolting thing I’ve seen on the bbc for a while. Alibhai Brown raises Stanley Johnson assaulting his wife (he broke her nose) & Fiona Bruce cites his friends saying it was a ‘one off’.



A feudal media elite in a modern country. pic.twitter.com/AROO9eGrB1 — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) March 10, 2023

“It was a one off…” Fiona Bruce is the referee that always intervenes when the run of play goes against the Tories, in this case downplaying domestic violence pic.twitter.com/NGaDgcYkhv — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) March 10, 2023

