Ian Wright has announced he will not be appearing on Match of the Day on Saturday.

The former Arsenal striker said he was boycotting the show out of “solidarity” with Gary Lineker, who the BBC have asked to “step back” from presenting the show due to his use of social media.

Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 10, 2023

The presenter 62, has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match Of The Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.

“When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none.

“We have never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”

It is not yet clear who will stand in for him during Saturday’s edition of Match Of The Day.

BBC Breakfast and Football Focus presenter Dan Walker tweeted: “I used to sit in for @GaryLineker on MOTD… not sure I’d fancy it this weekend. What a mess!”

Ex-BBC correspondent Jon Sopel drew a comparison with the corporation’s chairman Sharp, tweeting: “Lucky there are no producer guidelines on whether you need to declare facilitating an £800k loan to a prime minister while applying for a job as chairman of a broadcasting organisation…”

Related: Reaction as Fiona Bruce dubs Stanley Johnson’s domestic abuse allegation a ‘one off’