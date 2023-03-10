Alex Scott has become the latest BBC football pundit to confirm they will not be appearing on Match of the Day following the corporation’s decision to remove Gary Lineker from hosting duties.

On Friday, the BBC announced Lineker would be “stepping back” from his role on the football highlights programme following comments he made regarding the Home Office’s policy on small boat Channel crossings.

MOTD regulars Alan Shearer and Ian Wright have both tweeted that they won’t be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of the football highlights show, and Alex Scott has become the latest high-profile pundit to stand in solidarity with Lineker.

She simply tweeted “FYI” along with a gif saying “Nah, not me.”

In a statement announcing the decision to remove Lineker from Match of the Day, the BBC said it considered Lineker’s recent social media activity to be a “breach of our guidelines”.

The corporation added he should “keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies”.

In the statement regarding his Match of the Day hosting duties, the BBC said it had been in “extensive discussions with Gary and team in recent days” and “has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media”.

It continued: “When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none.

“We have never said that Gary should be an opinion free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”

Since the story broke though, Sky News has reported that the BBC statement is “incorrect” and that Lineker has not in fact “stepped back.”

They report that Lineker has actually been taken off air for refusing to apologise for his comments.

NEW: Sky News understands the BBC statement on Gary Lineker is incorrect.



That Lineker has not agreed to 'step back', and has instead been taken off air as he is unwilling to apologise for his comments this week on social media. — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) March 10, 2023

Lineker has been at the centre of controversy in recent days after he compare the Home Office’s policy on small boat Channel crossings to “Germany in the 30s.”

The Match of the Day presenter, who has 8.6 million followers on Twitter, commented on a video put out by home secretary Suella Braverman in which she unveiled new controversial plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel.

Responding to the plans, Lineker tweeted: “Good heavens, this is beyond awful.”

He then replied to a user who challenged him because it was “easy to pontificate when it doesn’t affect you”.

Lineker wrote: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

It is not yet clear who may replace Lineker on tomorrow’s edition of the show, although following the withdrawal of both Shearer and Wright – and with the likelihood of more pulling out in support of Lineker – the BBC must be wondering who will be left to host its flagship football show.

