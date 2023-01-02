A vile tweet sent by Andrew Tate to cartoonist Jon Rosenberg has resurfaced in the wake of his arrest in Romania.

Prosecutors have reportedly been granted permission to detain the controversial social media influencer for 30 days after he was arrested with his brother Tristan and two other Romanian suspects following a raid on his house in Bucharest.

Earlier, a police spokesperson told the BBC that the 36-year-old would be held at a “detention centre”.

Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) issued a statement, but did not name the Tates, saying two British citizens and two Romanians were suspected of being part of a criminal group focused on human trafficking.

In 2017, Tate responded to a crowdfunding appeal posted by Rosenberg raising money for his son’s elective spine surgery.

After being born two months premature, Alec was diagnosed with Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome that left him with cerebral palsy.

Responding to the crowdfunder, Tate said:

“Do you feel like a failure that the amount you need to help your own son is less than a quarter than I spent on one of my 5 cars?

“I will help you. If you ask.

“It’s nothing to me. Your comic books have failed, but I am a success.

“Ask nicely and I’ll save your son.”

It's not news that Andrew Tate is a revolting specimen… but still, I am shocked https://t.co/HPfmjEvGbM — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 1, 2023

