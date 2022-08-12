Post Office workers are to stage fresh strikes in escalating action over pay.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will walk out on August 26, 27 and 30, with some of the action coinciding with strikes by BT, Openreach and Royal Mail employees.

It will be the fourth round of action by Post Office workers, including those in so-called Crown offices – the larger branches often sited on high streets – and in administration and the supply chain.

Around 2,000 Crown Office, supply chain and admin grade workers will stop work on August 26, the same day as 115,000 postmen and women from all parts of the UK go on strike in a separate row over pay.

BT and Openreach workers will also strike in a dispute over pay, adding to the industrial action this summer by hundreds of thousands of union members.

The CWU said around 40,000 of its members will walk out on August 30 and 31, following two previous strikes.

Mick Lynch and Eddie Dempsey

The RMT’s Mick Lynch and Eddie Dempsey don’t represent the workers in the strike action mentioned above, but it is always worth listening to senior union figures during this ongoing summer of discontent.

So with that in mind, they joined PoliticsJOE for a pint and a chat, covering Keir Starmer’s ineptitude, the Daily Mail’s sinister influence on Britain, and whether or not they’re about to start a political party.

Dempsey recently said of billionaires: “If we woke up tomorrow and the billionaires were gone, there’d be no change to the running order of our lives.”

Watch

"This is legalised corruption," says @RMTunion’s Mick Lynch



"It’s skimming the public purse. In the health service, in care, in education.



"In every public service you can think of." pic.twitter.com/LeaILvJJZ9 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) August 12, 2022

Full interview

Related: Life’s a beach: Johnson isn’t taking Sunak’s calls as his £400k pool is installed