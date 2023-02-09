The UK has the highest electricity bills in the world, shocking new research has revealed.

A new study looking at Government data on electricity and gas prices over the past five years found that Brits pay more for their power than anywhere else on the planet.

The data, compiled by BOXT, was shared with City A.M. today, showing the UK ranks ahead of Ireland, Spain and Belgium in the top 10 list.

It comes as energy firms operating in the country managed to post record profits, with Equinor, BP and Shell bringing in a combined £80 billion to line their shareholder’s pockets.

In December, European Union nations agreed to cap soaring wholesale gas prices to protect consumers across the bloc.

From 15th February, prices will be limited if they breach 180 euros per megawatt hour for three days running.

Jozef Skiela, the Czech minister of industry and trade said the EU had “succeeded in finding an important agreement that will shield citizens from skyrocketing energy prices”.

“Once again, we have proved that the EU is united and will not let anybody use energy as a weapon.”

A Brexit story in three headlines… pic.twitter.com/Dc8UOv7Z00 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 9, 2023

