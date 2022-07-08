Boris Johnson is facing growing calls from senior Tories to hand over to a caretaker prime minister rather than wait for a permanent successor to be elected.

Constitutional experts are clear Mr Johnson is entitled to remain in No 10 until a new party leader, who will be able to form a government, is in place.

But with the leadership election expected to take weeks or even months, some Conservatives warned it is untenable for him to carry on for so long, given the acrimonious way in which he was forced to resign.

Meanwhile, Labour said it will seek a Commons vote of confidence if Mr Johnson does not go, which would mean a general election if the Government is defeated.

Sympathy?

But even after all the mistakes, lies, and gaffes you still have a tiny bit of sympathy for Boris Johnson, yeh I know but there must be a few out there, then maybe you should read this.

Deputy opinion editor at The Guardian Jenny Stevens tweeted her treatment while working at City Hall under Boris Johnson.

Stevens tweeted: “When I was laid off by Boris Johnson ( at City Hall), I was called into a big room where he stood with a clipboard and unceremoniously read out job titles followed by the words “will be deleted”. I do hope he is served with simiIlar courtesy.”

When I was laid off by Boris Johnson ( at City Hall), I was called into a big room where he stood with a clipboard and unceremoniously read out job titles followed by the words “will be deleted”. I do hope he is served with similar courtesy. — Jenny Stevens (@jenny_stevens) July 6, 2022

Reactions

People didn’t seem that surprised that he would act in this way…

1.

I really should not be surprised. But this is appalling! #BorisOutNow https://t.co/2PtU7Ib3kT — Malarvilie Krishnasamy (@MalCPD) July 8, 2022

2.

Boris Johnson deserves less than this. Someone should just ask him to talk outside the back door of No. 10, when they get outside with him say they forgot something, go inside, & just lock him out. https://t.co/WXwEApwGN5 — Sonic Death Marky (@SonicDeathMarky) July 8, 2022

3.

I'm constantly surprised at being surprised at the awfulness of #BorisJohnson Tx https://t.co/oY1bKygQYA — Patricia Cunningham (@TriciaInteriors) July 7, 2022

4.

When they tell you he's very charming in person, remember what he's like when you're no longer useful #JohnsonOut https://t.co/pYMIzgb9cs — Manu Ekanayake (@manueky) July 7, 2022

5.

Related: KFC trolls Boris Johnson by reworking old mocked up Corbyn image