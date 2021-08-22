An anti-vaxx radio host in America has passed away following a battle with Covid-19.

Tennessee station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN announced the death on Saturday afternoon, tweeting:

“We are saddened to report that our host and friend Phil Valentine has passed away. Please keep the Valentine family in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to WKRN, an ABC-affiliated Tennessee news outlet: “Several of Valentine’s co-workers and close friends announced they had spoken with Valentine’s brother Mark, who confirmed the 61 year old had passed away earlier in the afternoon.”

The station said hosts would discuss Valentine’s “life and legacy” on air.

Before contracting Covid-19, Valentine’s comments on the pandemic included performing a song called Vaxman, to the tune of Taxman, George Harrison’s Beatles number against government taxation.

“Let me tell you how it will be,” he sang, “and I don’t care if you agree, ‘Cause I’m the Vaxman, yeah I’m the Vaxman. If you don’t like me coming round, be thankful I don’t hold you down.”

He announced his diagnosis on Facebook in July. Speaking about his experience of Covid-19, he described coughing, congestion and fatigue which he said “hurts like crap”.

He advised listeners to get vaccinated, but also said there were some “very effective alternatives” to immunisation.

His family posted: “Phil would like for his listeners to know that while he has never been an ‘anti-vaxxer’ he regrets not being more vehemently ‘pro-vaccine’.”

That statement asked listeners to pray for Valentine and concluded: “PLEASE GO GET VACCINATED!”

