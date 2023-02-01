A yacht belonging to Michelle Mone was given the Led By Donkeys treatment today.

The peer was forced to take a leave of absence at the end of 2022 over her alleged links to a firm that was awarded contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was suggested Mone may have profited from PPE Medpro winning public contracts worth more than £200 million to supply equipment after she recommended it to ministers in the early days of the pandemic.

The Government is now claiming more than £130 million of that back after suing the firm for providing ineffective gear.

In a video released today, Led By Donkeys allege Mone used her political connections to make tens of millions of pounds out of PPE that turned out to be unusable.

They have branded her yacht, moored just south of Barcelona, with a banner reading ‘pandemic profiteer’.

Watch the footage in full below:

We've found Michelle Mone's yacht pic.twitter.com/Eflhc7fpOG — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) February 1, 2023

