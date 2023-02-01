Steve Bray says he sustained bruising after being violently manhandled during a BBC debate on Brexit.

The ‘Stop Brexit’ man interrupted a Radio 4 live show discussing the progress of the UK’s split with the European Union three years on from the official divorce date.

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Alastair Campbell joined presenter Mishal Husain on stage, while audience members were invited to contribute.

Halfway through Bray made a brief entrance before he was wrestled to the floor by BBC security guards.

Responding to the incident, Rees-Mogg said:

“Steve, it’s nice of you to come and join us. For those of you listening at home, Steve Bray stands outside the House of Commons everyday shouting. I’ve said to him many times, he should stand for election if he wants to get his arguments across and he is trying to disrupt us this evening.

“He’s now being taken out so that we can carry on with discussion.”

🚨 | NEW: Steve Bray has been TACKLED to the floor by bouncers at BBC's Today Programme



[@christiancalgie] pic.twitter.com/5fbo3j3rP6 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) February 1, 2023

Bray has since posted a picture of his bruised nose on Twitter, describing how he was “kneed in the balls” and saying his “ribs and right side are very painful”.

He claims “the violence and manner was totally out of order, uncalled for and illegal”.

Whilst I agree the BBC were 100% correct to remove me from their premises yesterday. The violence and manner was totally out of order, uncalled for & illegal.

I'm heading to Parliament now, balls of steel, the nose not an issue but the ribs are really painful! — Steve Bray on Mastodon @[email protected] (@snb19692) February 1, 2023

