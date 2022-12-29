It really doesn’t matter how many Bugattis you’ve got in your garage – because nothing can compensate for patter this s***e. Andrew Tate has tried to go toe-to-toe with Greta Thunberg, after she destroyed him with a single Tweet on Wednesday.

Don’t give up the day job mate, whatever that is…

The climate activist received several Tweets from the viral misogynist yesterday. Tate was goading Thunberg about his car collection, and their combined emissions. However, the encounter didn’t play out the way he thought it would.

Andrew Tate replies to Greta Thunberg – and it’s pretty lame

Millions of Twitter users have since liked the post, with an overwhelming majority praising Thunberg’s firm but fair assessment of her online counterpart. But, with Andrew Tate being Andrew Tate, he couldn’t just take the pasting and move on.

By employing the same ‘gotcha’ tactics you may expect to hear from a 10-year-old, Tate pointed out that Greta was actually talking about her own email address. This is a solid contender for the most tedious attempt at humour we’ve ever seen.

“Strange as it may seem, there is a teenager out there who believes your government should tax you into poverty to stop the sun from being hot. Thank you, Greta, for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis. The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life. “ | Andrew Tate

Greta Thunberg was right about that energy…

He also posted a two-minute video in his response, carefully explaining how he hadn’t just been humiliated in front of all his digital fanboys. We’ll spare you the theatrics, but it’s worth noting that the kimono-clad Mr. Tate is having a hard time disguising how hurt his feelings are.

Few people were impressed with the quality of his retort – meaning that it’s game, set, and match in this most curious of clashes.

Here’s a round-up of the best responses:

I'll explain the joke to you…it is not her actual email address. It was just a message to you.

Simply writing 'get a life, pencil di*k' wouldn't have been as entertaining.

YOUR tweet was pure spite, SHE deployed intelligence and a sense of fun. Because she is smarter than you. — Shaparak Khorsandi شاپرک خرسندی (@ShappiKhorsandi) December 28, 2022

Greta does indeed have a small penis.

Yours.

It’s in a jar on her desk. pic.twitter.com/htXWj9nk23 — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) December 28, 2022

Nothing says small dick energy like arguing with a 19-year-old girl that you have a bigger dick than she does.



Good for you on building a career out of compensating for getting laughed at the in locker room, Andrew. I'm sure those scars have healed by now. https://t.co/xa8HQ9X4xt — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) December 28, 2022

You actually brought props to your own faceplant? — bob clendenin 🇺🇸 (@bobclendenin) December 28, 2022

hard to imagine this could get any more embarrassing for you but here we are — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) December 29, 2022

