Republic CEO Graham Smith has reported Prince Andrew to the police over the alleged filing of false information with Companies House.

It has been alleged Andrew, whose real name is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, used the false name of Andrew Inverness and erroneously listed an address in London as his residential address. The details were filed against Naples Gold Ltd.

The use of the name Andrew Inverness has been reported in the press as early as 2019, and came up again in light of the recent scandal surrounding his friendship with an alleged Chinese spy.

It is an offence to use false information when registering with Companies House.

Speaking today Graham Smith said: “The royals appear to believe they can act with impunity, an impression given weight by the lack of police action on serious allegations of corruption and sexual offences.

“The apparent filing of false information with Companies House may seem trivial, but the UK faces serious issues of fraud committed in this way. While no such fraud is alleged here surely Andrew must be held to the highest standards.

“As it is an offence under the Companies Act to file false information there must surely be a public interest in pursuing the matter when it’s such a high profile figure allegedly doing it.

“We expect the police to pursue this matter without fear or favour, something they seem to struggle with when it comes to the royals.”

The report to the Met Police reads:

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly filed false information with Companies House. In relation to Naples Gold Limited he appears to have used the false name Andrew Inverness and a residential address at which he has never resided.

While it’s unclear what motivation there was or that there were any further offences committed it is an offence to file false information. Given Andrew’s high profile and the serious challenges of fighting fraud committed through false filings I trust the police will pursue this matter without fear or favour.

