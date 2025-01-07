Nigel Farage was noticeably absent from the House of Commons as home secretary Yvette Cooper made an announcement on Child Sexual Exploitation.

After defending Elon Musk over his critical grooming gangs posts on X, the Reform UK leader decided not to stay away as Labour unveiled their plans to tackle the issue, including implementing three recommendations set out by the independent inquiry.

Cooper told MPs that a victim and survivors panel will be set up and immediate action will be taken on a number of points flagged by The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).

She confirmed that a mandatory duty to report abuse will be included in the crime and policing bill and grooming will be made an aggravating factor in child sexual offences.

Thirdly, a core dataset will be established for child abuse and protection, which will allow for greater oversight.

Despite being vocal on the issue, Farage was nowhere to be seen during the announcement, deciding to attend a debate on a fresh general election instead.

Astonishingly, it appears as though Nigel Farage is NOT in the Commons chamber for Child Sexual Exploitation announcement. — lee harpin (@lmharpin) January 6, 2025

