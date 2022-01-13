The Duke of York’s accuser wants to be “vindicated” by the legal process and is not motivated by reaching a “purely financial settlement”, her lawyer has said.

A stern-faced Prince Andrew broke his cover in Windsor this morning following yesterday’s bombshell court ruling.

The prince was seen sitting in the back of his £80,000 Range Rover while being driven from his home in Windsor Great Park.

One of the few options open to Andrew is to try and reach an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre after a US judge ruled her allegation of sexual assault against him can be heard at a civil trial.

But the suggestion by David Boies, Ms Giuffre’s attorney, that money alone would not satisfy his client might indicate she may want her day in court or some admission from the duke or acknowledgement of her position.

Legal experts have described Andrew reaching a financial settlement, rumoured to be in the millions of pounds, as his best worst case option – as it avoids him being cross-examined in court.

The civil sex case also threatens to set off a “constitutional crisis” which will engulf the royal family, media lawyer Mark Stephens has said.

Speaking on BBC’s Newsnight, Mr Boies said: “I think it’s very important to Virginia Giuffre that this matter be resolved in a way that vindicates her and vindicates the other victims.

“I don’t think she has a firm view at this point, or could she, as to exactly what a solution should be.

“But I think what’s going to be important is that this resolution vindicates her and vindicates the claim she has made.”

He added: “A purely financial settlement is not anything that I think she’s interested in.”

Judge Lewis A Kaplan dismissed a motion by the duke’s lawyers to have the civil case thrown out after they argued Ms Giuffre had waived her right to pursue the duke by signing a confidential settlement with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision means Andrew is a step closer to appearing – if he chooses to engage with the US legal system – in front of a jury, whether in person or more likely via video link, and there is the prospect his daughters princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and wife Sarah, Duchess of York may be called to give evidence.

Asked by presenter Kirsty Wark if Ms Giuffre was “open to the idea of a settlement”, Mr Boies replied: “I don’t want to prejudge that”.

