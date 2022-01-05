Prince Andrew could be asked to stop using the title the Duke of York if he loses a lawsuit brought by a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, reports the Daily Mirror.

Royal courtiers are also believed to be considering plans for the prince to give up his remaining links to charities, effectively sending him into exile.

Either way, he is in real trouble at the moment, royal biographer Angela Levin told talkRadio.

She said if a senior royal uses a “legal loophole” to avoid sexual abuse charges it will be disastrous for the Royal Family and that it is “doubtful” that the case will be dismissed.

“The two key words here are ‘potential defendant’ Andrew’s lawyer say he is a potential defendant and therefore can’t be sued by her,” Ms Levin added.

“The judge hinted that he wasn’t at all because the document was supposed to be absolutely confidential so he wouldn’t know anything about it therefore he cannot now claim against it so we’ll have to wait and see but it looks very doubtful.”

Prince Andrew will find out 'soon' if a sex abuse case brought by Virginia Giuffre will go ahead.



Royal Biographer, Angela Levin says that "if a senior royal uses a legal loophole" to avoid these charges it will be disastrous for the Royal Family.

Stig Abell is one of many people who were simply not buying it on social media.

He tweeted: “Whatever happens with the Giuffre vs Prince Andrew case today, the position is that a senior member of the royal family is seeking to use a legal loophole, a technicality, to avoid scrutiny over claims of sexual abuse. That is totally unacceptable.”

Whatever happens with the Giuffre vs Prince Andrew case today, the position is that a senior member of the royal family is seeking to use a legal loophole, a technicality, to avoid scrutiny over claims of sexual abuse. That is totally unacceptable." — Stig Abell

Even then BBC‘s royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said Prince Andrew is in a “difficult situation”.

He rarely criticises the royals, unless they happen to have ginger hair!

"Prince Andrew is in a difficult situation to put it mildly"



Royal Correspondent Nicholas Witchell speaks to #BBCBreakfast as a decision is expected soon on whether to proceed or dismiss a civil case accusing Prince Andrew of sexual assault.

Lisa Bloom, a US trial lawyer who formerly advised disgraced sex offender Harvey Weinstein, said the hearing was looking “very good” for Ms Giuffre’s case.

“Andrew wants her [Ms Giuffre] case thrown out on technical grounds. Judge Kaplan aggressively questioned defense on this and appeared unwilling to do it. I’m optimistic that Virginia will get her day in court,” Ms Bloom wrote on Twitter following the hearing.

I listened to oral arguments in Virginia Giuffre v. Prince Andrew this morning.



Andrew wants her case thrown out on technical grounds. Judge Kaplan aggressively questioned defense on this and appeared unwilling to do it.



I'm optimistic that Virginia will get her day in court. — Lisa Bloom

